Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Expanded 2026 Red Snapper Seasons and Applauds Federal Approval of Atlantic Red Snapper State Management

FERNANDINA BEACH and FORT MYERS, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the 2026 Gulf private recreational red snapper season and applauded federal approval of Florida’s Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) , allowing the state to assume management of the recreational Atlantic red snapper fishery in both state and federal waters beginning in 2026.

“Florida is the most angler-friendly state in the nation, and under my leadership, we are committed to expanding and protecting recreational fishing opportunities,” said Governor DeSantis. “With a record 39-day Atlantic red snapper season and a record-breaking 140-day Gulf red snapper season, Florida is empowering our anglers, protecting our waters, strengthening our coastal economy. And this is just the beginning.”

With approval of the EFP, Florida will implement a 39-day Atlantic red snapper season in 2026, a significant expansion from the two-day federal season allowed in 2025—an increase of more than 1,800 percent. The season will include:

Summer Season: May 22 (Memorial Day Weekend) through June 20

Fall Season: Three-day weekends in October (October 2–4, 9–11, and 16–18)

Governor DeSantis also announced the 2026 Gulf private recreational red snapper season. The 2026 Gulf season will span 140 days, the longest Gulf red snapper season since Florida assumed management and reflects the state’s continued commitment to expanding access and fishing opportunities for anglers.

2026 Recreational Red Snapper Season Dates:

Summer Season: May 22 (Memorial Day Weekend) through July 31

Fall Season:



Sept. 1 – Oct. 4 (Consecutively)

October 9 – 11, 16 – 18, 23 – 25, 30 – November 1 (3-day weekends)

November 7 – 8, 14 – 15, 21 – 22 (2-day weekends)

November 26 – 29 (Thanksgiving weekend)

December 5 – 6, 12 – 13, 19 – 20 (2-day weekends)

December 25 – 27 (Christmas weekend)

January 1 – 4 (Consecutively)



“This is a major milestone and success for Florida’s Atlantic red snapper anglers and the fishery overall. FWC has worked relentlessly to make this day a reality for Florida’s anglers, but it would not have been possible without the widespread support from those who care about the health and access to our robust Atlantic red snapper fishery,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “We thank Governor DeSantis for his continuous and consistent leadership and the Trump Administration for working with the State of Florida to support this state-led effort in providing more fishing opportunities to Floridians.

“Florida has already demonstrated that it can manage the recreational red snapper fishery with precision and results. Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, the state has consistently expanded access and created more opportunities for anglers in the Gulf, while upholding a firm commitment to conservation. We’re ready to apply that same proven expertise to the Atlantic and deliver even stronger outcomes for both the resource and the fishing community,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the way, and with approval from NOAA Fisheries, we’re opening the door to a 39-day recreational season starting May 22, 2026. This is a major step forward, giving anglers meaningful new opportunities to catch and keep Atlantic red snapper while strengthening our commitment to conservation,” said FWC Division of Marine Fisheries Management Director Jessica McCawley. “By pairing expanded access with improved data collection through Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey, we’re proving that smart, state-led management can deliver both better fishing experiences and a more sustainable future for this iconic species. FWC would like to thank Congressman Rutherford and the Red Snapper Congressional Task Force, along with members of the recreational industry, for their strong support that got us to where we are today.”

Florida’s EFP approval follows years of success in the Gulf, where state management increased the red snapper season from just 3 days under federal control to 127 days—an increase of over 4,100 percent. This same model will now be applied to the Atlantic

fishery, using Florida-specific data and real-time management tools to better reflect the health of the stock.

“Florida’s EFP is a monumental step in turning Atlantic red snapper conservation success into a management success story,” said Southeast Fisheries Policy Director for the American Sportfishing Association Martha Guyas. “ASA is grateful to Governor DeSantis for leading the way on red snapper management that delivers better data and better access to this world class fishery for Florida anglers.”

The expanded Atlantic and Gulf seasons are expected to generate significant economic activity across Florida’s coastal communities, supporting charter operators, bait and tackle shops, restaurants, hotels, and Florida’s broader recreational fishing industry.

“Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida appreciates Governor DeSantis’ leadership and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) direction in expanding recreational fishing opportunities for red snapper,” said CCA Florida Director of Advocacy Trip Aukeman. "These exempted fishing permits will give Florida anglers and their families greater access to harvest red snapper, reduce reliance on a limited two-day season and provide more flexibility for a better experience on the water.”

Florida continues to lead the nation in recreational fishing and boating, with more than 4 million licensed anglers, 950,000 registered vessels, and a $31.3 billion boating industry supporting over 100,000 jobs statewide.

“Florida has led the way demonstrating how state-driven data collection and management can improve both conservation and access,” said President of the Center for Sportfishing Policy Jeff Angers. “Gov. DeSantis’ leadership and today’s decision build on that success giving South Atlantic anglers a long-overdue path toward more reasonable seasons and better information. It’s a win-win for the fish, the anglers and coastal communities.”

Florida’s ability to offer this extended season is made possible by the data-driven management approach of the Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS).