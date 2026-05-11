Local elementary school students participate in Law Day mock trial at Altus

The 97th Air Mobility Wing Judge Advocate office hosted fourth-grade students from Mendel L. Rivers Elementary School for a Law Day mock trial at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 1, 2026.

The event gave students an interactive look at the legal system, military justice and investigative careers through a courtroom-style mock trial and forensic evidence demonstration.

During the mock trial, students learned how a courtroom operates by taking on roles such as judge, attorneys, witnesses and jury members. With guidance from 97th AMW JA personnel, the students practiced asking questions, reviewing evidence and working through the steps used to present a case in court.

Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 422 personnel also demonstrated how investigators collect, preserve and process evidence at a crime scene. Students learned how fingerprints and other forensic clues can help investigators connect evidence to a case and support the overall legal process.

Law Day is an annual event that highlights the importance of the rule of law and helps students better understand the justice system. At Altus AFB, the event also gave local students a closer look at Air Force careers connected to law, investigations and public service while reinforcing the importance of fairness, justice and civic responsibility.

“Actively engaging with schools and educating youth about the justice system is essential because the rule of law is the bedrock principle upon which our nation was founded,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Heath Schintler, 97th Air Mobility Wing civil law chief. “Kids are the next generation of citizens, and if we want them to be informed and engaged members of a truly just system of government, then it’s imperative we educate them early on the importance and meaning of the law, fairness and justice.”

Ultimately through the hands-on activities, the fourth graders connected classroom learning with real-world examples of how evidence, legal procedures and teamwork come together in a courtroom.