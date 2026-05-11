307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness

The 307th Bomb Wing has begun fielding the BA-52 parachute, a modernized system now approved for flight in the B-52 Stratofortress, improving aircrew safety and operational readiness.The BA-52 replaces the BA-21 and BA-18, legacy systems that has been in service for decades. The updated design reduces weight, improves comfort, and streamlines maintenance for both aircrew and Aircraft Flight Equipment (AFE) specialists.“The BA-52 shows an investment in improving our equipment and modernizing our legacy aircraft,” said Lt. Col. Kenny Squires, 307th Operations Support Squadron commander. “The new parachute is lighter and increases comfort on long duration sorties while reducing some of the time required to rig, maintain, and manage the survival equipment installed on our fleet.”The parachute is approved for use in non-ejection seats in the B-52 Stratofortress.While not yet approved for use with ejection seats, it provides a critical capability for crew members who may need to manually exit the aircraft during an emergency.Although parachute use in the B-52 is rare, officials emphasized the importance of modernizing life-saving equipment.

“We have to ensure we give our aircrew the best equipment possible,” said Squires.“Modernization is more than just software and electronics. We owe it to our flyers to also modernize the systems that keep them alive.”

The BA-52 offers an immediate improvement in weight reduction. The legacy parachute weighs approximately 34 pounds, while the BA-52 weighs between 18 and 20 pounds, reducing strain on aircrew members during movement and potential egress scenarios.

The system also improves efficiency for AFE personnel responsible for inspection and repacking. Legacy parachutes can require up to seven hours to fully inspect and repack, while the new system reduces that time to approximately two to three hours.

“That cuts down inspection time by hours,” said Tech. Sgt. Carter Harris, 307th Aircraft Section noncommissioned officer in charge. “It allows us to focus more on ensuring everything is done right and is safe for flight.”

The first shipment of BA-52 parachutes arrived in March, with additional shipments expected in the coming months. Following delivery, AFE personnel will complete certification training on inspection and repacking procedures before training additional Airmen.

Full integration of the new parachute system will occur gradually, with officials estimating it will take approximately one year to equip all aircraft in the fleet.

“This is a phased readiness effort,” Harris said. “We’re not just getting new equipment—we’re making sure our Airmen are trained and ready to use it properly before it’s fully integrated.”

The upgrade reflects a broader focus on modernization within the 307th Bomb Wing, ensuring the B-52 continues to benefit from advancements in safety and support equipment.