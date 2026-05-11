Fort McCoy hosts 2026 Volunteer Banquet, recognizes $451k in volunteer contributions

Fort McCoy officials recognized the contributions of installation volunteers during the 2026 Fort McCoy Volunteer Recognition Banquet on April 22, highlighting more than $451,000 in measurable value generated through volunteer service in 2025.

During the event, the Fort McCoy Army Community Service (ACS) Office presented a ceremonial check representing the cumulative impact of volunteer hours across the installation.

“This check represents the dollar value of the cumulative volunteer hours provided to Fort McCoy for calendar year 2025,” said Mike Larsen with ACS. “This is a result of increased volunteer opportunities and volunteer participation and helped to have a positive impact on Fort McCoy’s budget.”

According to Larsen, 122 volunteers contributed a combined 12,982.8 hours of service in 2025. Using the national estimated volunteer hourly rate of $34.79, that service equated to $451,167.61 in total value.

Officials said the contributions reflect both increased participation and expanded opportunities for volunteer service across the installation.

Volunteerism plays a key role at military installations, where programs often rely on community support to enhance quality of life for service members and their families. Volunteers assist with a wide range of efforts, including family readiness initiatives, youth programs, administrative support, and community events.

Leaders noted that volunteer efforts directly contribute to mission readiness by strengthening morale and providing essential services that support Soldiers and their families.

The banquet coincided with National Volunteer Appreciation Week 2026, a nationwide observance that recognizes the impact of volunteers across communities.

Installation officials emphasized that Fort McCoy’s volunteers are an integral part of the community, providing support that extends beyond measurable hours and dollar values.

The event concluded with recognition of volunteers for their service and continued commitment to supporting the Fort McCoy community.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”

The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”