Chicago Cubs fans honor one of their own at military appreciation home game

CHICAGO - U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Moises Garcia, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, was recognized as the military honoree during a Chicago Cubs home game at Wrigley Field, against the Cincinnati Reds, May 5, 2026.

More than 34,000 fans rose to their feet and applauded as Garcia was recognized on the field for his 31 years of service in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“I’m truly humbled and grateful to be recognized for my service here today,” Garcia said. “This moment is bigger than me. It honors the sacrifices of everyone who served before me and beside me.”

A Chicago native and lifelong Cubs fan, Garcia said his father, Gregorio, introduced him to baseball by taking him to games and teaching him how to play. Garcia later played little league for the Blue Jays at Hanson Park on Chicago’s west side while his father cheered from the stands.

“Throughout this game, my heart has been with my dad, who I know is watching from above,” Garcia said.

After graduating from Charles A. Prosser Career Academy in 1995 Garcia enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve, beginning a military career that has now spanned more than three decades.

Garcia has served on five deployments in Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Djibouti.

His awards and decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, the Iraq Campaign Medal with three campaign stars and the National Defense Service Medal with bronze service star.

Garcia currently serves as a human resources sergeant with the 85th USARSC in Arlington Heights, Illinois; in his civilian career, he serves as a staff administrative specialist with the 16th Psychological Operations Battalion at Fort Sheridan, Illinois.