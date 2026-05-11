Kadena Dental Clinic Opens Doors for Military Spouses

Military spouses and dependents now have a new pathway to professional growth, thanks to the launch of the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Partnership Program at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program isa free, typically six-month, volunteer-based training initiative for military spouses and dependents, providing classroom and hands-on chair-side training at military dental clinics.

The 18th Dental Squadron and the American Red Cross joined forces to create this initiative, which equips participants with valuable dental skills while strengthening the military community.

Comprehensive, Hands-On Training The program features 20 didactic courses covering everything from sterilization and hygiene to advanced techniques like digital radiography and 3D impressions. After completing classroom instruction, volunteers rotate through all areas of the clinic—including radiology, dental labs and specialty clinics—where they gain hands-on experience and support daily operations. “We’ve revamped the curriculum to ensure our volunteers are prepared for the rapidly evolving field of dentistry,” said Staff Sgt. Johnny Nicholas, noncommissioned officer in charge of General Dentistry.

Empowering the Community The initiative benefits both the clinic and its volunteers. For the dental squadron, it helps enhance access to care by training new dental technicians. For military spouses and dependents, it offers a pathway to a future in dentistry and equips them with skills that are valuable both within and beyond the military. “Thanks to the opportunity provided by the Red Cross, I am pursuing the dream of working in the dental field,” said Makayla Goncalves, a military spouse and volunteer with the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program. “I have gained experience in healthcare, learned tips and tricks for assisting, scheduling patients, taking X-rays, impressions, clinical notes, and so much more. The first thing taught is professionalism.”

A Commitment to Service The program was inspired by a desire to give back and expand outreach to military dependents. “We specialize in taking care of others, and this program allows us to extend that care beyond daily operations,” said Capt. Benjamin LaGuardia, a general dentist with the 18th Dental Squadron.

A Select Group with Diverse Backgrounds From 14 applicants, three volunteers were selected through a rigorous process involving applications, recommendations and interviews. The group includes a former dental assistant returning to the field and a recent high school graduate.

A Launchpad for Careers and Confidence For Goncalves, the program has been transformative. “I didn’t know much about finding work when I first flew out to Okinawa. I was 19 and a young military spouse at our first duty station,” she said. “There are so many opportunities the military can provide, and I’m blessed to have been given this one.” The program also boosts morale and leadership development among active-duty dental technicians, while volunteers have expressed gratitude for the chance to integrate into the military community and pursue their career aspirations. “This program offers military spouses a flexible way to achieve their goals despite the challenges of military life,” said Col. Kun-Jang, Dental Squadron commander. “Looking ahead, the clinic aims to expand the program’s capacity and strengthen its connection with military dependents.”

How to Apply Military spouses and dependents interested in joining the program should watch for announcements on the American Red Cross Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AmericanRedCrossOkinawa/posts/5186215098092715/, typically posted between July and August. Updates are expected shortly.