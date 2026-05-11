Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Senior Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Maria Molina Lemus

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms recognized Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Maria J. Molina Lemus as Senior Sailor of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026, highlighting her leadership, mentorship, and commitment to operational readiness in support of Navy Medicine’s mission.

Molina Lemus serves as the leading petty officer for the Patient Centered Medical Homeport (PCMH) clinic, where she oversees day-to-day clinical and administrative operations for a seven-provider team while mentoring junior Sailors across a wide range of responsibilities.

“A typical day for me looks like ensuring the day-to-day clinical and administrative operations for our seven-provider team,” said Molina Lemus. “I mentor junior Sailors on daily operations from hospital corpsman knowledge to professional development.”

Her role directly supports military readiness by helping ensure active duty service members and their families receive timely, high-quality healthcare. Through the PCMH clinic, Molina Lemus and her team help maintain the health and well-being of Navy and Marine Corps families, allowing warfighters to remain focused on the mission.

“Our work in the PCMH clinic helps to strive to have healthy Navy and Marine Corps families and to ensure our warfighters know their families are receiving the best quality care,” she said.

Leaders at NMRTC Twentynine Palms recognized Molina Lemus for the professionalism, consistency, and leadership she brings to the clinic environment. As a senior enlisted leader within the command, she plays a key role in developing the next generation of hospital corpsmen while maintaining continuity of care for beneficiaries across the installation.

For Molina Lemus, mentorship is one of the most rewarding aspects of serving in Navy Medicine.

“The most rewarding part of my job is training the new generation of hospital corpsmen,” she said. “Knowing that amongst the junior Sailors that I mentor, they have the potential to shape the future MCPON (Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy) or Fleet Force Master Chief of the Hospital Corps.”

Being named Senior Sailor of the Quarter, she said, reflects the collective effort and dedication of the Sailors she works alongside each day.

“Being selected as Senior Sailor of the Quarter signifies all the teamwork and effort put in by my Sailors,” said Molina Lemus. “It positively directly reflects all the strong work done day in and day out. It brings pride to DMS (Directorate for Medical Services) and the PCMH clinic.”

Originally from Kerrville, Texas, Molina Lemus joined the Navy in pursuit of greater opportunities and personal growth.

“I joined the Navy for a better future, an education, travel, and to accelerate my life,” she said.

Although she did not have prior family connections to military service, Molina Lemus has built a career centered on supporting Sailors, Marines, and military families through compassionate patient care and enlisted leadership.

Outside of work, she enjoys going to the gym, watching movies, and listening to music.

When asked what advice she would give others entering the field, Molina Lemus emphasized humility, resilience, and taking care of those around you.

“Remain humble, continue to learn, take all the hard jobs since they are the most memorable ones,” she said. “Lastly, take care of your Sailors because they will take care of you in the end.”

Sailors like Molina Lemus represent the backbone of Navy Medicine, combining leadership, mentorship, and compassionate patient care to support warfighter readiness and ensure Navy and Marine Corps families receive the high-quality healthcare they deserve.