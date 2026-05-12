Chalice MD Partners with Clarion Solutions to Expand Access to Enterprise-Level Health Benefits for Benco Dental Clients

Best Group Health Insurance for SMBs

Clarion Solutions Partners with Chalice MD for Fortune 500 Benefits to its Dental Customers

Providing access to affordable group health insurance for small and mid-size businesses has become our Hallmark here at Chalice MD” — Keith Gregg, CEO, Chalice MD

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chalice MD today announced a strategic partnership with Clarion Solutions, a practice services organization within the 1930 Ventures family of companies. Through this partnership, Chalice MD’s group health benefits solutions are now available to Benco Dental customers, delivered through Clarion Solutions’ portfolio of practice-enhancing services.Clarion Solutions provides business and lifecycle services to Benco Dental customers, complementing Benco’s core focus on supplies and equipment. By adding Chalice MD’s healthcare solutions to its offerings, Clarion enables dental practices to access modern, cost-effective employee benefits without additional administrative complexity.Through the collaboration, independent dental practices and small to mid-size dental groups can access high-quality, affordable healthcare benefits typically available only to large enterprise employers. These solutions are designed to support employee well-being, improve recruitment and retention and reduce overall benefit costs.“Access to affordable, high-quality healthcare is one of the most critical challenges facing dental practices today,” said Melissa Sprau, Director of Sales, Marketing & Professional Relations at Clarion solutions. “By partnering with Chalice MD, we are extending our commitment to helping practices strengthen their teams, manage costs and build more competitive and sustainable businesses.”Chalice MD specializes in transparent, flexible healthcare solutions with broad provider access and tailored plan designs. Delivered through Clarion Solutions, these offerings allow Benco Dental customers to enhance their employee value proposition while remaining focused on practice growth and patient care.“Small and mid-size practices deserve access to the same healthcare advantages as large enterprises,” said Keith Gregg, Chief Executive Officer of Chalice MD. “By working with Clarion Solutions, we can reach dental practices through a trusted partner that already supports the business side of dentistry.”Key benefits of the partnership include:• Access to group health plans with competitive, transparent pricing with average savings between 30-40%• Comprehensive coverage options comparable to Fortune 500 offerings• Free 401k Retirement Plans• Free Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI)• Free Cyber Liability Insurance• No minimum of covered insured or participation• Human Resources and support• Enhanced ability to recruit and retain employees• Open enrollment all the time =For more information about this partnership or to learn how to enroll, please visit https://ChaliceMD.com or contact keith@chalicemd.com.About Clarion SolutionsClarion Solutions supports dental practices across every stage of their lifecycle—from launch through transition—by simplifying and strengthening the business side of dentistry. Through a coordinated portfolio of solutions spanning operations, financial performance, team development, and growth, Clarion Solutions helps practices reduce complexity, improve performance, and build more sustainable, successful businesses. Clarion Solutions is part of the 1930 Ventures family of companies, which includes Benco Dental and PPO Profits. Learn more at clarionsolutions.com.About Chalice MDChalice MD is a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions focused on delivering affordable, transparent, and high-quality care options for Employers and their teams.Media Contact:Keith GreggCEOChalice MD858-357-3097keith@chalicemd.com

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