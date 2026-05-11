I Don't Speak English ‘No Hablo Ingles’ Available in Theaters this Friday May 15th

Graciela Beltrán Debuta en Hollywood, en Papel Protagónico

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I DON’T SPEAK ENGLISH” PREMIERES THIS FRIDAY NATIONWIDE

Trailer Link: https://vimeo.com/1175378062

— Million Dollar Cinema Studio, under the leadership of its president Gerardo E. Dominguez, proudly announces the official launch of the bilingual comedy motion picture “I DON’T SPEAK ENGLISH,” scheduled to premiere in theaters across the United States on May 15th and will announce Mexico date soon.

“Our mission is to tell stories that resonate with the heart of our community,” stated Gerardo E. Dominguez. “With ‘I Don’t Speak English,’ we are delivering a smart, family-friendly, and deeply human comedy that reflects, with humor and sensitivity, many of the experiences that are part of our everyday reality.”

Serving as the central figure of this comedy, is renowned Regional Mexican music star Graciela Beltrán, who joins the cast of this production and marks with this film an important step into the international cinematic market, showcasing a new artistic dimension that expands her already well-established career.

Graciela Beltrán will attend a special premiere in Pico Rivera's Theatre Cinépolis on Thursday May 14th. Where she will watch the movie for the first time alongside her fans.

SYNOPSIS

A strange accident completely changes the life of Dave Evans, a controversial and famous conservative radio host, who awakens with a bizarre condition: he has entirely lost the ability to speak English and can now only communicate in Spanish.

Desperate to find a cure, Dave embarks on an unexpected and chaotic journey to Tucson alongside Marielena, his Mexican housekeeper, discovering along the way a series of hilarious situations, cultural clashes, and personal revelations that force him to question everything he once believed.

With a fresh, entertaining, and deeply human tone, “I DON’T SPEAK ENGLISH” explores language barriers, cultural prejudice, and the importance of empathy, reminding us that laughter remains the universal language.

RELEASE DETAILS

Mexico: TBC

United States: Friday, May 15, 2026

Confirmed Theater Chains:

AMC • Regal Cinemas • Cinemark • Cinépolis USA • Independent theaters across the United States • and Mexico’s leading national cinema chains.

For more information, interview requests, or press kits, please contact:

Iris Corral

818-731-1976

iriscorral@me.com



TRAILER

https://vimeo.com/1175378062

ABOUT MILLION DOLLAR CINEMA STUDIO

Million Dollar Cinema Studio is an independent film company focused on producing and distributing culturally resonant content for global audiences, with a strong emphasis on bilingual and Latino-driven storytelling.

**Spanish Version**

"I DON'T SPEAK ENGLISH" SE ESTRENA ESTE VIERNES 15 DE MAYO

-- Million Dollar Cinema Studio, bajo la dirección de su presidente Gerardo E. Domínguez, anuncia el arranque oficial de su esperada producción cinematográfica “I DON’T SPEAK ENGLISH”, cuyo estreno en salas de cine de Estados Unidos es este 15 de mayo de 2026 y próximamente en México.



“Nuestra misión es contar historias que resuenen con el corazón de nuestra comunidad,” expresó Gerardo E. Domínguez. “Con ‘I Don’t Speak English’ entregamos una comedia inteligente, familiar y profundamente humana que refleja, con humor y sensibilidad, muchas de las experiencias que forman parte de nuestra realidad.”



Como figura central de esta comedia bilingüe es la reconocida estrella de la música regional mexicana Graciela Beltrán, quien forma parte del elenco de esta producción y marca con esta película un importante paso dentro del mercado cinematográfico internacional, mostrando una nueva faceta artística que amplía su ya consolidada trayectoria.



Graciela Beltrán asistirá a un estreno especial en el teatro Cinépolis de Pico Rivera el jueves 14 de mayo, donde verá la película por primera vez junto a sus fans.

SINOPSIS

Un extraño accidente cambia por completo la vida de Dave Evans, un polémico y famoso locutor de radio conservador, quien despierta con una extraña condición: ha perdido por completo la capacidad de hablar inglés y ahora solo puede comunicarse en español.

Desesperado por encontrar una cura, Dave emprende un inesperado y caótico viaje rumbo a Tucson junto a Marielena, su ama de llaves mexicana, descubriendo en el camino una serie de situaciones hilarantes, choques culturales y revelaciones personales que lo obligarán a cuestionar todo aquello en lo que alguna vez creyó.

Con un tono fresco, divertido y profundamente humano, “I DON’T SPEAK ENGLISH” aborda las barreras del lenguaje, los prejuicios culturales y la importancia de la empatía, recordándonos que la risa sigue siendo el idioma universal.



DETALLES DEL ESTRENO

México: Próximamente

Estados Unidos: Viernes 15 de mayo de 2026

Cadenas confirmadas:

AMC • Regal Cinemas • Cinemark • Cinépolis USA • salas independientes en Estados Unidos • y las principales cadenas cinematográficas de toda la República Mexicana.



Para más información, entrevistas o kits de prensa, por favor contactar a: Iris Corral 818-731-1976 iriscorral@me.com.

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