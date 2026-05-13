Gluroo Launches FlashSnack, the AI Food Logger Built for Real Life and Optimized for Speed

Log your meals in a flash with FlashSnack powered by Gluroo. FlashSnack writes into Apple Health and Google Health.

FlashSnack enables users to log meals in under five seconds via photo, voice, or text—turning nutritional tracking from a chore into an easy daily habit.

People eat in fast, imperfect, real-world moments. We’ve built an experience that feels like sending a quick text or a voice memo, rather than filling out a tax form.” — Greg Badros

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluroo, the innovative health technology company behind the widely used diabetes management platform, today announced the launch of FlashSnack. Designed to solve the friction gap in nutritional tracking, FlashSnack is a multi-modal, AI-powered app that allows users to log meals and write nutrition data into Apple Health and Google Health in under five seconds end-to-end.

Solving Tracking Fatigue

While research indicates that consistency in food logging is more critical for health outcomes than perfect precision, existing apps often demand high-effort manual entry. This mismatch creates cognitive friction, leading many users to abandon their tracking habits due to "tracking fatigue".

"People eat in fast, imperfect, real-world moments, but most apps are designed for a level of detail that is simply unsustainable," said Greg Badros, Founder and CEO of Gluroo. "FlashSnack changes the default from 'mandatory effort' to 'automatic success.' We’ve built an experience that feels like sending a quick text or a voice memo, rather than filling out a tax form."

AI-Powered Options: Photo, Speech, or Text

FlashSnack deploys state-of-the-art AI to calculate nutritional data (calories, carbs, sugar, fiber, protein, and fat), offering three primary logging methods (via photo, speech, or text), ensuring users can record their nutritional intake with minimal disruption.

"Our philosophy is 'Fast by Default,'" continued Badros. "If you want to fine-tune your macros or edit ingredients, we've made tools that are there to make edits incredibly fast and easy. But if you’re busy and just need to log and move on, FlashSnack handles the rest for you."

Seamless Health Ecosystem Integration

FlashSnack bridges to your health data by writing structured nutritional information directly to Apple Health Kit (AHK) and Google Health Connect (GHC) in real-time. This centralizes your data for several use cases including seeing your health data all in one place, for clinicians using Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems that sync with AHK and GHC, as well as emerging platforms (such as ChatGPT Health, Claude for Healthcare, and Microsoft Copilot Health).

Key Features at Launch:

- AI Meal Analysis in Under 5 Seconds: Leverages state-of-the-art AI to calculate meal information, including ingredients, calories, and macros.

- Auto-Log: Snap a photo of your meal and continue on with your conversation, we’ll log the meal for you.

- Favorite Meals: Star frequent meals for even faster logging, especially for breakfast.

- Total Carbs or Net Carbs: Select whether you prefer to have fiber included in carbs (Total Carbs), or not (Net Carbs).

- Widgets for Android and Live Activity for iOS: See your daily stats on your home or lock screen along with another way to quickly log your meals with the tap of a button.

- Apple Health and Google Health: All your data in one place, including your Nutrition information.

- Barcode Scanning: Build your own food database for quick logging of packaged goods.

- Available Worldwide: FlashSnack has machine-translations to over 20 languages.

Availability and Pricing

FlashSnack is available for download today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app is free until mid-June and then will offer a monthly subscription for $5.00 or an annual subscription for $24.99. To celebrate the launch of the subscription offering, FlashSnack will offer a promotional annual rate of $8.99 for a limited time.

For more information, visit https://getflashsnack.com

About Gluroo:

Gluroo is a next-generation precision metabolic health technology company. Founded by Greg Badros—former Facebook VP of Products and Engineering and former Senior Engineering Director in the early days at Google—Gluroo applies world-class engineering to reduce the daily friction and cognitive load of health logging. With nearly 250,000 users worldwide, Gluroo continues to expand its suite of tools, including its flagship diabetes platform and the newly launched GotCGM and FlashSnack.

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