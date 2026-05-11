Just Better Home Services Launches $5000 Billboard Photo Contest to Giveback To Waynesboro Community

Just Better Billboard Photo Contest in Waynesboro Recent Contestant

Just Better Home Services is celebrating their growing local business with the launch of a photo contest giveaway with $5000 in prizes.

We've grown a lot in Waynesboro over the past year and wanted to give back to the community. It is a way to thank the homeowners and families who have helped us grow.” — Brian Martz

WAYNESBORO, VA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Better Home Services is celebrating their growing local business with the launch of a photo contest giveaway, the Just Better Billboard Photo Contest In total, Just Better Home Services is giving away $5,000 in prizes, including a $1,500 cash grand prize. The contest invites residents in and around Waynesboro to find the company’s “Simply Just Better Plumbing” billboard on East Main Street in Waynesboro, take their best photo with it, and submit their entry for a chance to win.Entries are open now through May 23, with voting taking place from May 24 through June 13. Entrants can share their photo with friends and family to get the most votes. The photo with the most votes will win the $1,500 cash prize! Additional winners will receive Just Better Home Services service credits, giving local homeowners a practical way to put their prize toward plumbing, electrical, or HVAC services.To further support local businesses, the first 100 entrants will receive a $5 gift card to Happ Coffee, conveniently located near the billboard on East Main Street.“We've grown a lot in Waynesboro over the past year and wanted to give back to the community” says Brian Martz, owner of Just Better Home Services. “It is a way to thank the homeowners and families who have helped us grow. We wanted to give away something that could actually make a difference for a local homeowner."Visit the Just Better Home Services Website for more information.Just Better Home Services is a locally owned and operated plumbing, electrical, heating and air contractor serving Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Through this contest, the company hopes to create a memorable community moment while continuing to build relationships with local homeowners.

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