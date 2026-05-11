Mesa County Animal Services recruiting volunteers to support animal care

Behind every animal at Mesa County Animal Services is a team working to keep them safe, healthy and ready for adoption. Volunteers play a key role in making that happen. From basic daily tasks to hands-on animal care, volunteers help support the operations that keep the shelter running. What volunteers do Volunteer roles vary based on interest and availability. Opportunities include: Walking dogs and supporting enrichment activities

Socializing and grooming cats

Assisting with basic training support

Folding laundry and cleaning kennel cards

Sanitizing food bowls and helping maintain clean spaces These tasks support both animal well-being and overall shelter operations. Consistent human interaction helps animals stay socialized and reduces stress in a shelter environment. Clean, organized spaces support health and safety. Volunteer support also allows staff to focus on medical care, intake and adoptions. Who should volunteer Volunteering is open to residents who: Want to make a direct impact in the community

Are comfortable working with animals or interested in learning

Can commit to showing up consistently No advanced experience is required. Training and guidance are provided. Flexible ways to get involved Volunteers can support in different ways depending on their schedule: Regular weekly shifts

Short-term or seasonal help

Foster care support for animals in need of a home environment Fostering is especially important during high-demand times, including kitten season. Get started To learn more about volunteering or fostering:

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