The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Angelic Skin Laser and Facial Spa

Founder and CEO Angelica Daniels performs a PicoWay® Resolve treatment at Angelic Skin Laser and Facial Spa, now offering the award-winning PicoWay® laser system by Candela to help address acne scars, wrinkles, pigmentation, and tattoos with little to no

Whether we’re targeting pigmentation, removing tattoos, or improving overall tone and texture, PicoWay helps my clients achieve clearer, more radiant skin. ” — Angelica Daniels, Founder and CEO of Angelic Skin

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelic Skin Laser and Facial Spa is proud to announce that they now offer the revolutionary PicoWayfrom Candela. The PicoWaywas named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Meet the PicoWaylaser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWaylaser can:-Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick,15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.-Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.-Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.PicoWayResolve and PicoWayResolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWaysystem. Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions.“I’m so excited to bring the PicoWay system to my clients here in Houston,” said Angelica Daniels, Founder and CEO of Angelic Skin. “At Angelic Skin, my approach is rooted in results, using techniques that truly work while aligning with each client’s skin health and personal goals. This technology allows me to deliver highly customized treatments with little to no downtime. Whether we’re targeting pigmentation, removing tattoos, or improving overall tone and texture, PicoWay helps my clients achieve clearer, more radiant skin.”The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.For more information on PicoWaysystem treatments or Angelic Skin Laser and Facial Spa, visit https://myangelicskin.com/ or call (713) 448-9019.About Angelic Skin Laser and Facial SpaAngelic Skin is a Texas-based, woman-owned med spa specializing in advanced, results-driven treatments designed to support healthy skin at every stage. Founded by licensed esthetician Angelica Daniels, the practice was built on a deeply personal passion for corrective skincare and a commitment to helping clients feel confident in their skin.For over a decade, Angelic Skin has taken an education-first, client-centered approach, focusing on treating skin concerns with intention rather than chasing trends. Known for its expertise in advanced laser and corrective treatments, the med spa combines clinical precision with a thoughtful, sensory-driven experience that prioritizes both results and overall well-being.As Angelic Skin celebrates 10 years in business, the brand remains dedicated to what has always set it apart: honest guidance, consistent care, and long-term skin health. Through a blend of innovation, education, and personalized treatment plans, Angelic Skin continues to be a trusted destination for those seeking meaningful, lasting results.

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