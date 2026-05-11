Coates Global Says Portugal Remains a Leading Choice for Future Citizenship Planning Despite Longer Timeline

The firm highlights Portugal’s long-term appeal, strong passport value and EU rights for families planning European residence and future citizenship.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coates Global has published a new article examining why Portugal remains one of Europe’s most attractive countries for residence and future citizenship planning, despite changes expected to lengthen the citizenship timeline for many applicants.The article, titled “Portugal Citizenship Timeline in 2026: Why Portugal Still Remains One of Europe’s Most Attractive Options,” looks at the impact of Portugal’s 2026 nationality law reforms and explains why the country continues to hold strong appeal for internationally mobile families.Portugal’s Parliament approved a new Law on Nationality on 1 April 2026, with the Government describing the reform as a way to strengthen applicants’ effective ties to the Portuguese community. The changes have drawn attention because they are expected to make the route to citizenship longer for many foreign residents.Coates Global says the longer timeline should be taken seriously, but it does not remove Portugal’s long-term value.“Portugal may no longer be viewed only through the lens of speed,” said a spokesperson for Coates Global. “But for many families, the real attraction of Portugal has always been much bigger than the number of years. It is a stable EU country, a strong lifestyle destination, and a route that may eventually lead to one of the world’s most respected passports.”The firm says applicants should now approach Portugal as a long-term residence and citizenship strategy, rather than a short-term passport solution.For families considering Europe, the Portuguese passport remains one of the main reasons Portugal continues to stand out. Portuguese citizens are also EU citizens, which means they can benefit from the right to move, live, work and study across the European Union, subject to normal administrative requirements.Outside Europe, the Portuguese passport also remains highly valuable. Passport ranking platforms continue to place Portugal among the strongest passports globally, with broad travel access to many major destinations. Passport Index currently lists Portugal with a high global mobility score, while other passport rankings also place Portugal within the top tier of global passports.Coates Global notes that the strength of the Portuguese passport is not only about travel. For many families, it can affect education planning, business mobility, relocation options, retirement planning, and long-term security.“Families do not choose Portugal only because of a passport,” the spokesperson added. “They choose it because it can be a real place to live. Portugal offers lifestyle, stability, EU access, international communities, and a future that many families can genuinely imagine.”The article also warns that longer citizenship timelines make early planning more important. Applicants should consider which residence route is suitable, how family members are included, whether they can meet residence and renewal conditions, and how they will maintain documents over time.Coates Global says Portugal may still be highly attractive for suitable applicants, but expectations must now be realistic. Citizenship should be treated as a possible long-term outcome of lawful residence, not as an instant product.The firm also encourages applicants to prepare carefully, keep records organised, and seek advice before making decisions based only on headlines or outdated assumptions.About Coates GlobalCoates Global provides immigration, global mobility, and investment migration guidance for individuals, families, and businesses. The firm focuses on clear advice, careful preparation, and realistic route planning for clients considering international relocation, residence, and long-term immigration options.

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