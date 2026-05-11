Motorcycle luminary Dave Leitner’s prized lifetime collection of antique & vintage toys to be auctioned May 30

One of the rarest of all Lehmann (Germany) toys in the sale, the 9in ‘Pilot’ motorcycle, Model EPL 726, was made in the second decade of the 20th century. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000 Alps (Japan) 15in battery-operated tin Rocket Man robot, all original including original pictorial box. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000 Lehmann (Germany) lithographed tin windup ‘Snik & Snak’ toy depicting a man walking two lively dogs. Estimate: $4,000-$5,000

750-lot selection includes 60+ toy motorcycles, many of them rare with original boxes; 81 Lehmann toys, 150+ robots & space toys, character toys and much more

More than 60 motorcycles are in the lineup, with pre-war German and 1950s Japanese productions alongside American cast-iron bikes. Many of the toys have their rare original boxes.” — Miles King - Co-Owner, Milestone Auctions

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 30, 750 choice toys from Dave Leitner’s coveted personal collection will cross the auction block at Milestone’s gallery in suburban Cleveland. The sale represents the first installment of an ongoing series of sales which will feature the Michigan native’s holdings.Anyone who collects rare motorcycles, either the real-life or toy versions, is likely to have done business with Dave Leitner at one time or another – and that includes Steve McQueen, who once bought a collection of 30 motorcycles from him. Over the past half-century, Leitner has gotten his kicks riding and dealing in antique bikes while also collecting the smaller-scale toys that emulate them. Alongside the tin and cast-iron toy motorcycles in Leitner’s vast collection are all sorts of other antique and vintage pieces to please a broad spectrum of toy fans. In addition to in-person bidding at Milestone’s gallery, several convenient options will be available for remote participation, including absentee, by phone or live via the Internet through any of four popular online-bidding platforms.In considering which toys to include in the debut auction, Leitner says he picked “a mixture of all sorts of things that are higher quality and which collectors would recognize as being special.” More than 60 motorcycles are in the lineup, with pre-war German and 1950s Japanese productions jockeying for position against American cast-iron bikes. Many have their original boxes, and some are likely to fetch substantial prices.Three antique German-made Lehmann motorcycles are at the forefront of the bike fleet. Each was made in the early 20th century by a celebrated German toy manufacturer who patterned all of his toys after the vehicles, people and animals he encountered in everyday life or during his travels. Many were named after drinking toasts invented by the toymaker and his friends. First amongst the Lehmann motorcycles to be sold is a Halloh Model EPL 725, followed by an Echo Model EPL 683, which is in pristine condition. Each is 9 inches long and is estimated at $1,000-$1,500. A very rare Pilot Model EPL 726 is the top-estimated Lehmann toy in the sale. All original with a working windup mechanism, this elusive toy graded VG-excellent is expected to make $6,000-$8,000.Also of German manufacture, a Tippco 6½-inch tin windup motorcycle with male and female riders displays an attractive color scheme in cherry red and grey with pinstriping and other accents. All original, in very clean condition, and with a working mechanism, it is estimated at $1,000-$1,500. Of a more comical nature, a pre-WWII German tin windup Candy Bear cycle, 9 inches long with a papa bear driver and two baby bear riders, is bright and colorful. This scarce, all-original toy in working order could sell for $1,000-$1,500.The Leitner collection boasts many sought-after Japanese motorcycles of the post-WWII period, including two boxed 12-inch IY Condors – one with a small headlight and 3-gauge dash and the other with a large headlight and 2-gauge dash. Each is estimated at $800-$1,200. Even larger, IY’s 15-inch tin friction Harley-Davidson motorcycle , all original and complete, is noteworthy for the words “Harley” and “Davidson,” which are shown on respective sides of the bike’s tank. The driver’s lithographed riding gear is well-detailed and includes a belted jacket, visored helmet and buckled boots. In excellent condition and working order, its estimate is $2,500-$3,500.Although it is not one of the highest-estimated bikes, one of Leitner’s favorites is a rare Masudaya (Japan) battery-operated Atom Motorcycle with an unusual action. When the ingeniously-designed toy is activated, the rider appears to dismount to kick-start the bike, then hops back onto it. Its pre-sale estimate is $200-$400.American cast-iron productions in this category include two by Vindex: a red bike with driver and sidecar, $1,000-$1,500; and a PDQ delivery ’cycle with driver, $2,000-$2,500. An example of the larger of two Hubley cast-iron Popeye solo two-wheel ’cycles with a removable jointed-arm Popeye driver is entered with a $1,000-$1,500 estimate.The robot and space toy selection numbers more than 150 pieces, including some of the most coveted mid-20th-century Japanese productions. One of the top-estimated lots is an all-original Alps Rocket Man robot in pristine condition with its original pictorial box. In working order and complete with both of its original rockets, its auction estimate is $6,000-$8,000.Another hard-to-find Japanese toy is Masudaya’s 23-inch tin Space Ship X-7 . This scarce silver version of an impressively-sized interplanetary craft shows off a sleek design and appealing colors, and has a working friction mechanism. A particularly fine example of a toy that seldom appears in the public marketplace, the X-7 comes to auction at Milestone with a $4,000-$6,000 estimate.Also not to be missed are two boxed, all-original battery-operated space toys by Nomura (Japan): a 12-inch Moon Patrol Car No. 3, $1,000-$1,500; and a 12½-inch Interplanetary Space Fighter , $1,500-$2,000. Both are in excellent condition with very clean (non-corroded) battery boxes.Including the aforementioned Halloh, Echo and Pilot motorcycles, a total of 81 Lehmann toys will cross the auction block. All are different and 20 have their original boxes. Issued sometime between 1926 and 1935, a charming lithographed-tin windup Snik & Snak toy, which depicts a man walking two lively dogs on leashes, is an exceptional example with a working windup mechanism. Estimate: $4,000-$5,000. A 9½-inch UHU amphibious car, all original and complete with driver, is in excellent, clean condition, and has a working windup mechanism. With its colorful pictorial box, this unusual toy is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.The May 30, 2026 auction introducing the Dave Leitner Antique & Vintage Toy Collection will be held at Milestone’s gallery located at 38198 Willoughby Pkwy, Willoughby, OH 44094. Start time: 10am ET. Ample free parking. In addition to live bidding at the gallery, Milestone welcomes all other forms of remote bidding: absentee, phone, or live online through Milestone Live, LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable or AuctionZip. Milestone ships worldwide. For additional information about any toy in the auction or to reserve a phone line for bidding, call Miles

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