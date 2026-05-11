The Grille on Congress Celebrates Grand Reopening in Boca Raton with Refreshed Dining Experience

Ribbon cutting at the grand reopening of The Grille on Congress. Photo credit: Best of Delray Beach

The Grille on Congress unveils a refreshed Boca Raton dining destination with elevated cuisine, expanded brunch and dinner service, and timeless hospitality.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grille on Congress, a beloved neighborhood dining destination serving the community since 1999, is proud to announce its grand reopening. The refreshed restaurant invites guests to rediscover its signature blend of upscale casual dining, warm hospitality, and timeless American cuisine.

For more than two decades, The Grille on Congress has been a staple in Boca Raton, known for its commitment to quality, consistency, and exceptional service. The grand reopening marks an exciting new chapter, featuring enhancements to the dining space, an elevated menu, and a renewed focus on delivering an unforgettable guest experience. The restaurant’s expanded hours now include both weekend brunch and dinner.

“Our goal has always been to create a place where guests feel at home while enjoying outstanding food and service,” said Bobby Spiropoulos, owner. “With this reopening, we’re building on that legacy—bringing fresh energy while staying true to what our guests love most.”

Guests can expect a menu that highlights expertly prepared American classics, including premium steaks, fresh seafood, house-made soups, and signature dishes crafted from high-quality ingredients. The restaurant’s full-service bar continues to offer a curated selection of wines, handcrafted cocktails, and a lively happy hour, making it a go-to destination for both casual gatherings and special occasions.

The newly refreshed ambiance complements the restaurant’s long-standing reputation as a welcoming neighborhood favorite—ideal for business lunches, family dinners, and celebratory events alike.

About The Grille on Congress:

Established in 1999, The Grille on Congress has earned its reputation as a Boca Raton favorite, offering upscale casual dining with a focus on fresh ingredients, classic flavors, and attentive service. Located at 5101 Congress Avenue, The Grille on Congress is now open for lunch, dinner, and weekend dining, welcoming both longtime patrons and new guests to experience its next chapter. For reservations and complete menu offerings, visit thegrilleoncongress.com or call (561) 912-9800.

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