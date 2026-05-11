Traffic Advisory - Peachland Boulevard between Yorkshire Street and Veronica Street Intermittent Lane Closures May 12-15

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 11, 2026) – Peachland Boulevard between Yorkshire Street and Veronica Street will have intermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 12 through Friday, May 15 for Lumos to install underground fiber.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Basilio Frias, Lumos Fiber at 239-710-2258.

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