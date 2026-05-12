Contracts 365 Launches Governed AI Negotiation Companion for Microsoft 365 Enterprises

Contracts 365 Ai Negotiation Companion

Contracts 365 announces the latest Contracts 365 AI Negotiation Companion designed to operationalize contract negotiation within enterprise risk frameworks.

The next phase of legal AI is not about generating faster redlines, it is about embedding AI within enterprise governance frameworks.” — Russ Edelman, Founder and CEO of Contracts 365

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContracts 365 Launches Governed AI Negotiation Companion for Microsoft 365 EnterprisesPolicy-aligned AI brings structured negotiation intelligence to contract redlining and compliance workflowsContracts 365, the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system purpose-built for Microsoft 365 environments, today announced the latest version of the Contracts 365 AI Negotiation Companion , a governed AI intelligence layer designed to operationalize contract negotiation within enterprise risk frameworks.As enterprises accelerate adoption of generative AI in legal workflows, many are discovering that speed without structure can introduce risk. While standalone AI redlining tools, Microsoft Word Legal Agents, and plug-ins are generating buzz in the marketplace, deeper analysis reveals that they typically operate in isolation, without access to the broader context and single source of truth provided by an enterprise CLM software system. These tools often force users to switch between multiple applications, which reduces efficiency and disrupts workflows.The Contracts 365 AI Negotiation Companion addresses this governance gap by embedding AI directly within Microsoft Word and aligning recommendations with an organization’s approved standards. Operating inside the customer’s Microsoft 365 tenant , the module ensures AI-assisted negotiation remains consistent with corporate policy, compliance requirements, and enterprise security controls.Structured AI Inside Microsoft WordThe AI Negotiation Companion compares contract language against an organization’s standard clause playbook and identifies deviations as structured suggestions within Word. Users can:* Apply approved standard or fallback clauses without the need for additional internal reviews* Generate AI-assisted rewrites that merge counterparty language with approved terms* Configure negotiation strategies (e.g., Aggressive, Balanced, Neutral)* Enforce guardrails and risk watchlists* Collaborate and assign recommendations directly within the documentThe system captures each negotiation round as a structured version, highlighting material changes, language deviations, and areas of risk while maintaining audit-readiness.From Negotiation to GovernanceOnce agreements are finalized, the Contracts 365 AI Negotiation Companion automatically extracts key obligations, including reporting requirements, renewals, insurance commitments, and compliance provisions, and syncs them into the Contracts 365 system for management and completion for both your organization and, optionally, the counterparty you are contracting with.This closed-loop approach connects negotiation directly to portfolio-level reporting and policy refinement, transforming clause deviations into structured, searchable data.Microsoft-Aligned Enterprise ArchitectureThe AI Negotiation Companion operates entirely within the customer’s Microsoft 365 tenant. Contracts remain governed by existing Microsoft identity, security, retention, and compliance controls.As Microsoft 365 continues to serve as the enterprise productivity foundation for global organizations, Contracts 365 extends AI capabilities into structured contract lifecycle processes without introducing a separate system of record.Executive Perspective“The next phase of legal AI is not about generating faster redlines,” said Russ Edelman, CEO of Contracts 365. “It is about embedding AI within enterprise governance frameworks. The Contracts 365 AI Negotiation Companion ensures AI operates within defined risk tolerances and approved playbooks, so organizations gain efficiency without sacrificing control.”The AI Negotiation Companion is available as an add-on module for Contracts 365 customers and as part of the company’s broader enterprise contract management system.About Contracts 365Contracts 365 is a Contract Lifecycle Management software system designed specifically for organizations operating within Microsoft 365 environments. Built on Microsoft technologies, the system supports the full contract lifecycle—from request and drafting through approval, execution, obligation management, and renewal—within a governed framework aligned with enterprise IT standards.Learn more at www.contracts365.com Media Contact:Dave SandstedtContracts 365, Inc.dave.sandstedt@contracts365.com

Video Demo of Contracts 365 AI Negotiation Companion

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