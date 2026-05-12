Lightning Docs Generates 7,000+ Loans for $4BN+ in Monthly Origination as Business Purpose Lending Momentum Progresses

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightning Docs, the official loan documents of the American Association of Private Lenders, announces record monthly performance, driven by a standout March that pushed the platform past 7,000 loans and over $4 billion in monthly loan originations. The milestone caps a strong start to 2026 and reflects continued momentum across the private lending market.Developed by the partners of Fortra Law, the nation’s largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs’ loan document software has become a core part of the infrastructure used by many of the nation’s top private lenders and DSCR Non-QM lenders by providing high-caliber, fully compliant loan document packages in minutes. The platform supports all business-purpose loans, from short-term RTL to 30-year DSCR, and is equipped to handle extensions, modifications, and other complex document types across all 50 states.During the record month, RTL loans accounted for 3,161 of the total loan volume, while DSCR loans—a product that has rapidly gained traction over the past year, showing 53% year-over-year growth —reached 3,903.“We’re seeing our clients scale in a way that wouldn’t be possible without the right systems in place,” said Nema Daghbandan, CEO of Lightning Docs. “The ability to produce compliant documents quickly and consistently is becoming a real competitive advantage, and that’s showing up in the volume we’re seeing across the platform.”Through Q1 2026, Lightning Docs produced 25,519 loans (11,429 bridge, 14,090 DSCR) and generated $14 billion in total origination. The company’s continued growth reflects broader expansion across the private lending market and increasing demand for scalable infrastructure. Private lenders using Lightning Docs grew their business by three times the industry average from 2024 to 2025, demonstrating how deploying the right technology can drive measurable growth.Lightning Docs continues to cultivate efficient, compliant, and convenient solutions by progressively increasing custom API integrations, adding key loan document features, and enhancing system onboarding and operations. This year, the company’s commitment to innovating user-centric improvements and optimizing the document drafting process has earned it a HousingWire Tech 100 title for the second consecutive year, and a placement on Inc. Regionals’ Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific list About Lightning DocsInitially developed by the partners of Fortra Law, the nation’s largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs is the industry’s leading automated loan document software designed specifically for lenders who make business purpose loans. The platform instantly produces attorney-grade, compliant loan documents, helping lenders save time and scale up their businesses, and is utilized by 60% of the nation’s top fifty private lenders including the nation’s largest Non-QM lenders. For more information, visit www.lightningdocs.ai

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