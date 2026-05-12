Press Advisory: AAP Foundation to Announce $2.5M Initiative Linking Gum Disease and Systemic Health

Patty and Dr. Paul Levi, Levi-Richman Integration Initiative Founding Donors Dr. Colin Richman, Levi-Richman Integration Initiative Founding Donor Dr. Mia Geisinger, Levi-Richman Integration Initiative Advisory Committee Chair

Levi-Richman Integration Initiative to fund research, enable advocacy, and conduct education programs to champion periodontal health as the oral-systemic link.

Microbial dysbiosis and inflammation associated with periodontal and peri-implant diseases have been linked to many systemic conditions, from diabetes to heart disease to dementias.” — Dr. Mia Geisinger, Advisory Committee Chair

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHATVirtual press conference announcing array of programs designed to expand the understanding of the connection between periodontal disease and systemic health conditions. The Levi-Richman Integration Initiative will spearhead research, education and advocacy programs aimed to promote prevention and early treatment of periodontal disease linked to systemic health. Among other components, the Initiative is providing funding to the Working Together program organized by Spain's SEPA Foundation, designed to raise awareness of periodontal disease among physicians and patients around the world.WHODr. Chris Richardson, President of the American Academy of Periodontology FoundationDr. Mia Geisinger, Chair of the Initiative’s Advisory CommitteeDr. Paul Levi and Patty Levi, founding donorsDr. Colin Richman, founding donorDr. Paula Matesanz, President of the SEPA FoundationWHENMay 19, 2026, 1:00pm CentralWHEREVirtual press conference; announcement issued from ChicagoWHYResearch links gum disease to major systemic conditions such as diabetes, respiratory infections, pregnancy complications, and heart disease. Despite decades of research, awareness of the oral-systemic link remains low among both physicians and the public.ABOUT THE AAP FOUNDATIONFounded in 1990, the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) Foundation serves as the premier philanthropic entity ensuring the viability and sustainability of the specialty of periodontics and dental implant surgery. For more information about the AAP Foundation, visit www.periofoundation.org

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