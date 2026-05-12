Press Advisory: AAP Foundation to Announce $2.5M Initiative Linking Gum Disease and Systemic Health
Levi-Richman Integration Initiative to fund research, enable advocacy, and conduct education programs to champion periodontal health as the oral-systemic link.
Virtual press conference announcing array of programs designed to expand the understanding of the connection between periodontal disease and systemic health conditions. The Levi-Richman Integration Initiative will spearhead research, education and advocacy programs aimed to promote prevention and early treatment of periodontal disease linked to systemic health. Among other components, the Initiative is providing funding to the Working Together program organized by Spain's SEPA Foundation, designed to raise awareness of periodontal disease among physicians and patients around the world.
WHO
Dr. Chris Richardson, President of the American Academy of Periodontology Foundation
Dr. Mia Geisinger, Chair of the Initiative’s Advisory Committee
Dr. Paul Levi and Patty Levi, founding donors
Dr. Colin Richman, founding donor
Dr. Paula Matesanz, President of the SEPA Foundation
WHEN
May 19, 2026, 1:00pm Central
WHERE
Virtual press conference; announcement issued from Chicago
Registration Here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tv7Bc8ypRa6phYXyzSgSnA
WHY
Research links gum disease to major systemic conditions such as diabetes, respiratory infections, pregnancy complications, and heart disease. Despite decades of research, awareness of the oral-systemic link remains low among both physicians and the public.
ABOUT THE AAP FOUNDATION
Founded in 1990, the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) Foundation serves as the premier philanthropic entity ensuring the viability and sustainability of the specialty of periodontics and dental implant surgery. For more information about the AAP Foundation, visit www.periofoundation.org.
Kyle Gorden
American Academy of Periodontology Foundation
+1 312-573-3256
kyle@perio.org
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