Industry Leaders Gather in Boston for the 2nd Annual Retrofit USA Conference

Retrofit USA Conference

With only days remaining, this is the final call for building owners, developers, policymakers, and sustainability professionals to secure their registration.

Our program brings together the most influential voices from the public and private sectors to share actionable strategies for meeting ambitious climate goals while maintaining economic viability.” — Symon Rubens, CEO, Energy Conference Network

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Conference Network is excited for next week’s 2nd Annual Retrofit USA Conference, taking place May 20-21, 2026, at the Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill. With only days remaining until the opening keynote, this is the final call for building owners, developers, policymakers, and sustainability professionals to secure their registration for this pivotal industry event.As the Northeast accelerates its transition toward a low-carbon built environment, Retrofit USA serves as the premier platform for discussing the challenges and opportunities of large-scale building decarbonization. The two-day event will feature deep dives into regulatory compliance, innovative financing models, and the latest in energy-efficient technologies.FEATURED SPEAKERS:• Yasha Chaturvedi, Program Advisor, Women Leadership Program, University of North Georgia• Meredith Elbaum, Executive Director, Built Environment Plus• Nathan Ives, Rector, St. Peter's-San Pedro Episcopal Church• Carleton Jones, Executive Director, City of Boston Public Facilities Department• Julie Klump, VP Design and Building Performance, POAH• Monique Owens, Regional Director, Middle Atlantic & New England, U.S. Green Building Council• Caitlin Robillard, Director of Real Estate Development, Allston Brighton Community Development Corporation• Joel Wool, Deputy Administrator, Boston Housing Authority“The urgency of retrofitting our existing building stock has never been clearer,” said Symon Rubens, CEO of Energy Conference Network. “Our 2026 program brings together the most influential voices from the public and private sectors to share actionable strategies for meeting ambitious climate goals while maintaining economic viability.”Registration is currently open but closing soon. To view the full agenda and register, please visit the official conference website.

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