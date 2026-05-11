Spectrum Unlocked Launches Free Autism Resource With Tools and 50-State Guide

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Built by autism parents, the new resource provides 10 interactive tools, autism benefits guides for all 50 US states, and 120+ guides. Free, no paywalls.

Parents in crisis after an autism diagnosis should not have to spend months figuring out which IEP rights they have or which state benefits they qualify for. So we built it.” — Spectrum Unlocked Editorial Team

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Unlocked, a free online resource library for parents of autistic children, today announced its public launch in the United States. The platform offers 10 interactive tools, autism benefits guides for all 50 US states, more than 120 long-form parent guides, and a free printable resource library.

The site's interactive tools include an autism screening action plan that produces a personalized 30-day post-screen pathway, a sensory profile quiz that maps responses to an archetype-based regulation plan, an IEP goal builder backed by a SMART goal bank, an IEP advocacy letter generator, a potty training readiness quiz that routes families to one of five personalized paths, a visual schedule creator, a routine builder with timer support, a milestone tracker for evaluations, and a meltdown pattern tracker.

State-specific autism benefits guides cover Medicaid eligibility, Home and Community-Based Services waivers, ABLE accounts, Katie Beckett and TEFRA pathways, and appeal processes for every US state. Each guide identifies the federally designated Protection and Advocacy organization for that state, where parents can access free legal help when applications are denied.

For parents at the start of the diagnostic journey, the newly diagnosed playbook maps out the support landscape and the first 30 days after diagnosis. A separate IEP Warriors pillar covers parental rights under IDEA, advocacy scripts, and IEP meeting preparation templates.

Content covering special education law, IEP rights, federal and state benefits, and clinical claims is reviewed by parent advocates trained through the Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates (COPAA), the Statewide Parent Advocacy Network (SPAN), and Wrightslaw. Editorial standards and reviewer credentials are published on the Spectrum Unlocked editorial board page.

Spectrum Unlocked's companion AI product, Beacon, provides a per-family support layer with memory across days, an IEP translator, behavior tracking, and mood check-ins. Beacon is offered separately, with a free crisis tier and paid plans for ongoing use.

About Spectrum Unlocked

Spectrum Unlocked is a free online resource for parents of autistic children in the United States. The site exists because the support landscape is opaque, the systems do not advertise themselves, and parents should not have to spend months learning what programs they qualify for. Editorial review is provided by credentialed parent advocates Brandi Thomas and Erica Dreyer. Visit www.spectrumunlocked.com to access free tools, guides, and resources.

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