Indie Film FORTUITOUS Delivers True Story of Resilience; Premieres Worldwide May 15, 2026 on VYRE Network

FORTUITOUS, premiering on VYRE Network beginning May 15, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The powerful new feature film FORTUITOUS , based on a true story of betrayal, injustice, and ultimate redemption, will release worldwide exclusively for free on the culturally relevant independent AVOD digital platform VYRE.TV and VYRE App beginning May 15, 2026.Adapted from her novel Whirlwind, Crystal L. Bass wrote and produced the film which explores what happens when life’s most painful moments collide with purpose and how strength can arise from even the darkest chapters.Bass also emerges in the film alongside a powerful on-screen reunion of actors from the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire, including Felicia ‘Snoop’ Pearson, Hassan Johnson, and Tray Chaney. The dynamic cast includes Clifton Powell, Shannon Ramsey Floyd, Rosalyn Gaines, Dajuan ‘YBS Skola’ Cannady, and Melody Rodgers.FORTUITOUS centers around Jasmine Carter, a young church girl wrongfully jailed after dating an undercover dealer. While in prison, she discovers a mentor and a new direction, one of hope. After release back into society, Jasmine must rebuild her life and, in the process, she rediscovers her mentor once again -- only now as her mother-in-law.“I shared my story because we are only as sick as our secrets. I want people to walk away knowing that your past doesn’t disqualify you, it can actually be the very thing that propels you forward,” says Bass.A Baltimore native, Bass brings extraordinary authenticity to the project. Driven by purpose after being wrongfully convicted and serving time for a crime she did not commit, she transformed her life through storytelling, building a career as an author, filmmaker, and entrepreneur whose work empowers others to reclaim their narratives. FORTUITOUS marks her filmmaking debut.FORTUITOUS has already gained recognition as a standout film with multiple awards from the Las Vegas Black Film Festival and the Prison City Film Festival, including Best Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Actress.The film’s release on VYRE Network reflects the platform’s commitment to amplifying independent voices. As a minority-owned and publicly traded network (OTCID: VYRE), VYRE is dedicated to empowering the next generation of filmmakers through global distribution, production support, and access to wider audiences bridging the gap between independent and mainstream entertainment.FORTUITOUS premieres on VYRE beginning May 15, 2026 on VYRE.TV and the VYRE App on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV, LG, Sony, iPhone and Android.For more about Crystal L. Bass visit: CrystalLBass.com or Instagram: @crystallbass

FORTUITOUS - Official Trailer

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