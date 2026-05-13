Study: 9 in 10 College Students Want to Debate — but 66% Stay Silent

1,019 U.S. college students weighed in on campus debate and speech culture

Survey of 1,019 U.S. college students reveals self-censorship and demand for structured debate opportunities in college experience

When the cost of an opinion is a friendship, a reputation, or your sense of belonging in a room, students often choose to stay silent.” — Ken Allen, CEO of Banjo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banjo.media today announced the results of a national survey of 1,019 U.S. college students, revealing a striking gap between students’ appetite for debate and the conditions that make it possible. While 92% of students say they’re interested in engaging in debate with their peers, 76% have personally experienced or witnessed negative fallout from a campus disagreement, and 66% say they hold back to avoid conflict.Read: The Discourse Divide: The State of Debate & Speech on College Campuses Key insights include:- 9 in 10 students (92%) are interested in debate — yet 64% say most campus debates today feel more hostile than productive, and only 55% feel comfortable expressing honest opinions even in class.- 76% have personally been involved in a campus disagreement that resulted in negative fallout, including damaged friendships, social exclusion, online harassment, and even physical violence.- Self-censorship is widespread: 66% have recently avoided a discussion to prevent conflict, 57% hesitate to share opinions because they worry about how others will react, and 61% say they would speak more honestly if they could be anonymous.- Discourse today is impacting mental health: 53% say the way people communicate and debate today is harming students’ mental health, and 56% see the decline in civil discourse as a threat to democracy.- Students have a clear blueprint for better debate: 78% have already changed their minds as a result of a debate, 65% say structured formats would improve how students discuss difficult issues, and 85% say they would use a platform specifically designed for civil, structured debate.”When the cost of an opinion is a friendship, a reputation, or your sense of belonging in a room, students often choose to stay silent,” said Ken Allen, CEO of Banjo. “While this survey confirms that there is a strong demand for dialogue on college campuses, many students feel they lack a safe, trusted space where they can express their honest opinions. We built Banjo so students could share their perspectives on issues that matter to them, and be heard.”What College Students Say Would Foster Respectful Dialogue on CampusWhen asked to reflect on their most productive discussions, students pointed to structure, active listening, skilled moderation, and equal voice — not the topic of the debate itself. Students also expressed a nuanced view of free expression: 84% believe that expression comes with some form of social accountability, and only 11% endorse fully unrestricted speech. More than half (53%) want more debate at their school; only 9% want less.“What students are describing is not a generation that has given up on dialogue — it’s a generation that wants better conditions for it,” said Allen. “They have specific ideas about what would help, and they’re telling us plainly that they’d show up for it if it existed. That’s what we’re building.”About BanjoBanjo is on a mission to revive civil discourse on college campuses — building AI-powered structured debate experiences that make honest disagreement easier, safer, and more productive for students. Founded in Boston in 2024, Banjo is currently in pilots with U.S.-based universities. Learn more at banjo.media ###

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