Top Summer Camp Trends for 2026: STEM, Sports, and Creative Programs Lead the Way

Chatterblock Youth Summer Programs Guide Kids Art Summer Camp

Canada’s digital economy, physical activity gaps, and cultural-sector momentum are shaping what families look for in summer programming

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer planning increasingly happens in a digital-first world, and the shape of that world is changing fast. Statistics Canada reports that 99.2% of Canadians ages 15–24 used the internet in 2022, underscoring how program discovery and peer recommendations now move through online channels. (Source: Statistics Canada “data snapshot” on Canadian youth and technology.) Against that backdrop, summer 2026 program demand is clustering around three themes: STEM skills, sports and movement, and creative programs.STEM and tech-forward programs: Canada’s digital economy remains a major force shaping skills priorities. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada reports estimated ICT sector revenues of $298 billion in 2024, reflecting the scale of demand for digital capabilities across the economy. (Source: ISED ICT Sector Profile 2024.) Education signals point in the same direction: Statistics Canada reports 103,161 students enrolled in computer and information sciences and support services in 2021/2022 and describes the count as an increase from the previous year. (Source: Statistics Canada youth and technology snapshot.)Sports and high-energy programs: Parents’ demand for sports and recreation options is shaped by both participation and unmet need. ParticipACTION reports that 39% of children and youth ages 5–17 meet the recommendation of 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per day, while 4% meet the combined 24‑Hour Movement Guidelines. (Source: ParticipACTION 2024 Children and Youth Report Card.) At the same time, CFLRI reports that 68% of Canadian children and youth (ages 5–17) participated in sport in 2022—up from 44% in 2021—highlighting both a rebound and the continued role of organized programs. (Source: CFLRI 2022 parent survey summary.)Creative and arts-based programs: Cultural-sector performance provides a macro signal for demand across creative experiences (including camps and intensives in music, theatre, and visual art). Statistics Canada reports the performing arts industry had total operating revenue of $2.8 billion in 2022, with higher revenues/expenses compared with 2020. (Source: Statistics Canada, “The Daily — Performing arts, 2022.”) In its National Culture Indicators release, Statistics Canada also reports nominal GDP for the culture sector was $16.5 billion in Q1 2025, with visual and applied arts up 0.8% that quarter. (Source: Statistics Canada National Culture Indicators.)To help families navigate these trends locally, Chatterblock has released a digital 2026 Summer Guide that curates camps and programs parents can browse online, organized around common family priorities (including STEM, sports, and creative programs). The guide is designed for sharing in community channels and parent networks, with direct provider links for next-step actions.View the 2026 Summer Guide here: https://bit.ly/sypg Chatterblock connects parents with local things to do—programs, camps, events, and youth activities—and helps them discover options that fit their family’s schedule and interests. Businesses and organizations can post programs and reach local audiences through curated communications and seasonal guides.Media kit: Chatterblock 2026 Media Kit

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