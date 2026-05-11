Hy-Hybrid Energy and Ningbo VET Energy Technology Co., Ltd Sign Cooperation Agreement on Hydrogen Technology Deployment

Hy-Hybrid Energy and Ningbo VET Energy Technology Co., Ltd sign strategic cooperation agreement to advance fuel cell and electrolyser deployment across Europe.

Hydrogen adoption is constrained by high costs, fragmented supply chains & limited scalability. This collaboration cuts stack & systems CAPEX and accelerates commercialization across multiple sectors.” — Dr. Naveed Akhtar

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy and Ningbo VET Energy Technology Co., Ltd. have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly develop and commercialize next-generation hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyser technologies targeting the European Union and United Kingdom markets.

The collaboration combines Hy-Hybrid Energy’s expertise in hydrogen systems engineering, fuel cells, sustainable aviation, and EU market integration with Ningbo VET Energy’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in hydrogen fuel cell stacks, membrane electrode assemblies (MEA), graphite bipolar plates & PEM electrolysers.

The partnership aims to accelerate the industrial deployment of cost-effective hydrogen technologies by combining European system integration and commercialization expertise with China’s large-scale advanced materials manufacturing and fuel cell component production capabilities.

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO of Hy-Hybrid Energy, stated:

“Hydrogen adoption is constrained by high costs, fragmented supply chains & limited scalability. This collaboration cuts stack & systems CAPEX and accelerates commercialization across multiple sectors.”

Dr. Akhtar added:

“Having worked in hydrogen energy, fuel cells, hybrid renewable systems, and sustainable aviation for more than 25 years, I believe international industrial cooperation is essential to achieving commercially viable green hydrogen deployment at scale.”

Ningbo VET Energy Technology Co., Ltd., part of the VET Group, is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in advanced graphite, silicon carbide, ceramic, and hydrogen energy technologies. The company has developed strong R&D and industrial manufacturing capabilities across hydrogen fuel cell stacks, PEM electrolyser systems, bipolar plates, membrane electrode assemblies, catalysts, and balance-of-plant components, supported by ISO 9001:2015 certified production systems and collaborations with leading research institutions.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on:

• Joint development and optimization of hydrogen fuel cell stacks, graphite bipolar plates, and integrated fuel cell systems

• Co-development of PEM, alkaline, and hybrid electrolyser technologies for renewable hydrogen production

• Integration of advanced graphite, silicon carbide, ceramic, and carbon-based materials into next-generation hydrogen systems

• Development of EU and UK pilot and demonstration projects across transport, aviation, stationary power, and industrial applications

• Hybrid manufacturing strategies involving advanced component manufacturing in China and system integration and localization in Europe

• CE and UKCA certification pathways for European deployment

• Exploration of cost-optimized manufacturing solutions to reduce hydrogen system CAPEX and improve commercial viability

The strategic rationale behind the cooperation reflects growing industry recognition that Europe’s hydrogen ambitions require faster industrialization, stronger supply chains, and lower-cost manufacturing solutions.

The Parties noted that current hydrogen market challenges include:

• High cost of electrolyser and fuel cell systems

• Limited industrial-scale manufacturing capacity in Europe

• Supply chain fragmentation

• Increasing pressure to reduce the Levelized Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH)

By combining European engineering and integration expertise with Chinese manufacturing scale, advanced materials capabilities, and hydrogen component production, the collaboration seeks to improve competitiveness and accelerate the deployment of commercially viable hydrogen projects.

As part of the next phase of cooperation, the companies will jointly identify EU and UK hydrogen market opportunities, pilot projects, industrial partnerships, and tender programmes while advancing localization strategies aligned with European industrial policy requirements.

The long-term vision of the partnership is to support the transition toward net-zero energy systems by enabling scalable, affordable, and commercially bankable hydrogen ecosystems across Europe.

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About Hy-Hybrid Energy

Hy-Hybrid Energy is a UK-based clean energy and technology company specializing in hydrogen systems, fuel cells, electrolyser integration, hybrid renewable energy solutions, sustainable aviation technologies, and advanced AI-driven energy innovation. The company supports industrial decarbonization and next-generation clean mobility projects across international markets.

The company also organizes the annual International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC), the world’s first platform exclusively dedicated to hydrogen applications in aviation. Established in 2020 by Dr. Naveed Akhtar, IHAC brings together global industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to accelerate the development and deployment of hydrogen-powered aviation technologies.

Web: https://www.hy-hybrid.com/

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About Ningbo VET Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Ningbo VET Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based national high-tech enterprise specializing in advanced materials, hydrogen energy technologies, and industrial-scale clean energy manufacturing solutions. As part of the VET Group, the company develops and manufactures hydrogen fuel cell stacks, membrane electrode assemblies (MEA), graphite bipolar plates, PEM electrolysers, catalysts, carbon paper, and other fuel cell balance-of-plant components.

Web: https://www.china-vet.com/about.html

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