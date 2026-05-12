Brennan Enterprises Named Finalist in Houston Chronicle's 2026 Best of the Best Reader's Choice Awards

The Brennan Team.

Brennan's growing Houston presence earns recognition as a finalist in the Houston Chronicle's 2026 Best of the Best Reader's Choice awards.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brennan Enterprises, a provider of affordable, high-quality window and door solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the Houston Chronicle’s 2026 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice competition.The recognition comes after the company recently completed its first full year operating locally in the Houston market, a milestone that marks an exciting new chapter in Brennan Enterprises’ continued growth and commitment to the region.“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized as a finalist by the Houston community,” said Cameron Brennan, CEO. “This nomination reflects the support of our amazing customers, dedicated team members, and the warm welcome we’ve received since establishing our local presence in Houston.”While Brennan Enterprises has served Houston-area homeowners for several years, the company previously operated remotely. Opening a local presence has allowed the company to better serve customers throughout the region while also creating new jobs within the Houston community.“Our goal has always been to provide homeowners with affordable, high-quality solutions backed by exceptional service,” said Brennan. “Being locally based allows us to connect more directly with customers and respond more effectively to the needs of Houston homeowners.”The finalist nomination reflects the positive reception Brennan Enterprises has received in Houston and reinforces its commitment to serving homeowners in the area.Voting is open now and closes on May 26, 2026. Voters can vote once a day at chron.com/bestofthebest/ using a verifiable email.To support Brennan Enterprises:• Select the Home Services and Finance category• Choose the Window Installation & Repair subcategoryFor more information about Brennan Enterprises, visit BrennanCorp.com About Brennan EnterprisesBrennan Enterprises offers turnkey window and exterior door replacement services to homeowners throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and surrounding communities. Founed in Texas in 1979, the family-owned and operated company remains privately owned and managed by the original owner and family.The Brennan team high-quality window and door solutions designed to improve the beauty, comfort, and energy efficiency Texas homes. With a focus on affordability, craftsmanship, and customer service, Brennan Enterprises is committed to delivering an exceptional home improvement experience.

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