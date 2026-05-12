Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz Celebrates Release of 'Malcolm in the Desert' with Events at The Shabazz Center

Official Cover for Malcolm in the Desert

The life and legacy of Malcolm X to be honored at a two-day release event for Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz's newest book, “Malcolm in the Desert."

My new book lays the groundwork for understanding my young father’s willingness to confront injustice with moral clarity and courage during a very challenging time in his personal life.” — Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz invites you to celebrate the life and legacy of her father, Malcolm X, at a two-day release event for her newest book “Malcolm in the Desert: Wisdom from the Spiritual Transformation of Malcolm X.”The first event, to be hosted on May 18th, is an exclusive experience featuring a fireside conversation between Dr. Shabazz and "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin, curated dinner, and special guest DJ Pete Rock. This event offers guests a rare opportunity to engage deeply with Malcolm X’s spiritual evolution and use his journey as a guide for their own, as well as be one of the first to read “Malcolm in the Desert” before it hits bookstands.The second event on May 19th is a powerful community gathering honoring the life, legacy, and global impact of Malcolm X on what would have been his 101st birthday. This dynamic celebration features inspiring speakers, live performances, and the Vanguard Awards Ceremony, recognizing leaders who embody the principles of justice, courage, and self-determination. This year’s honorees include Lanny Smith, Dr. Mahmood Mamdani, and David Levering Lewis, among others.“My new book lays the groundwork for understanding my young father’s willingness to confront injustice with moral clarity and courage during a very challenging time in his personal life,” said Dr. Shabazz. “It reveals him not only as a revolutionary figure, but as a man first -- with worries, fears, and hopes like all of us. I believe this deeply human, more realistic side of him makes the celebration of his life and work all the more meaningful for all of us.”Both events will be hosted at The Shabazz Center in Harlem, New York. Entry to either event requires a ticket purchased via Eventbrite . Tickets can be purchased individually for each event or in a discounted bundle.MEDIA RSVPMedia members are invited to attend The Malcolm & Betty Shabazz Vanguard Awards. To RSVP and request media credentials, please contact Candace Sandy at Mercury Public Affairs via csandy@omc.com or 202-500-8877. Interview opportunities are available in advance.“Malcolm in the Desert”, which is being officially released on Malcolm X’s birthday, invites readers to walk alongside Malcolm X in his spiritual journey and physical pilgrimage to Mecca in 1964, urging them to discover what drives their own ability to foster positive change.“Malcolm in the Desert” marks Dr. Shabazz’s sixth publication, joining her distinguished body of work, including “The Awakening of Malcolm X: A Novel,” “Betty Before X,” “Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X,” “X: A Novel” and “Growing Up X”, several of which are New York Times bestsellers.Published by Hachette Book Group, the book will be officially released on May 19, 2026, and can be purchased both in-person and online at bookstores everywhere.ABOUT DR. ILYASAH SHABAZZDr. Ilyasah Shabazz is a celebrated author, activist and academic who promotes higher education for at-risk youth and interfaith dialogue to build bridges between cultures for young leaders of the world. She currently serves as Chairperson for The Shabazz Center’s Board of Directors, Adjunct Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a DEI Fellow at Worcester State University. She served as a member of the U.S. Delegation that accompanied President Bill Clinton to South Africa to commemorate the election of President Nelson Mandela and the Education & Economic Development initiatives. She was also a member of the U.S. Interfaith Leadership Delegation to Mali, West Africa with Malaria No More, and she received a personal letter of acknowledgment for preserving her “father’s proud legacy by working to secure equality in our time and for generations to come,” from President Barack Obama.

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