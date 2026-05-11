Relativity and CDS expand partnership to operationalize AI across real legal workflows

CDS has demonstrated a clear commitment to leading with AI and helping clients understand the real impact it can have on their legal operations” — Steve Couling, Chief Sales Officer at Relativity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relativity, a global leader in legal data intelligence, today announced a new commercial agreement with CDS to expand adoption of AI-powered legal workflows. The agreement focuses on embedding AI into real-world legal processes to improve efficiency, scalability, and outcomes.

As part of the agreement, CDS will integrate Relativity aiR capabilities across its service delivery. Building on its long-standing approach of extending the Relativity platform through proprietary workflows and applications, CDS will further enhance its ability to support clients across a variety of legal and compliance use cases, including AI-assisted document review and analysis, investigations and regulatory response, and scalable, technology-enabled legal service delivery

By leveraging Relativity’s legal data intelligence platform, CDS will accelerate growth within its existing client base while expanding into new opportunities, helping organizations better manage data complexity, reduce review time, and improve overall efficiency.

“CDS has demonstrated a clear commitment to leading with AI and helping clients understand the real impact it can have on their legal operations,” said Steve Couling, Chief Sales Officer at Relativity. “This agreement strengthens our alignment and positions both teams to win together by delivering smarter, faster, and more scalable solutions in the market.”

"Our philosophy has always been straightforward: technology only matters if it helps people do their jobs better. What makes this agreement meaningful is not just access to AI, but its application in bringing Relativity aiR directly into live discovery workflows, making AI practical, scalable, and defensible for our clients,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS.

This partnership deepens collaboration between Relativity and CDS, enabling both teams to deliver more practical, AI-driven solutions in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

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