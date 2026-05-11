NX3 Commercial Group Brings 'Net Lease, Simplified' Approach to Investors Nationwide

NX3 TEAM

Fort Lauderdale–based independent brokerage delivers buy-side, sell-side, 1031 exchange, and capital markets advisory to NNN investors in all 50 states.

Our clients come to us for clarity, not just a transaction. As an independent firm, every recommendation we make is driven by what's right for the client — not a corporate agenda.” — Luke Thomson, President of NX3 Commercial Group.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NX3 Commercial Group , an independent commercial real estate brokerage specializing in net lease (NNN) investment sales, today highlighted the continued growth of its national platform serving private investors, family offices, franchisees, and institutional clients in all 50 states. Headquartered at 500 E Broward Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, the firm has executed a steady pipeline of recent closings across Florida and the Southeast, including Chipotle and Verizon in Deltona, Heartland Dental in Ocoee, and an off-market McDonald’s ground lease in Alabama.NX3 Commercial Group was built on a single premise: net lease investing should be simplified. Buying or selling a NNN property surfaces difficult questions — where to find real value, how to maximize exit price, which tenants are expanding or contracting, how shifting interest rates affect cap rates, and what risks may be hidden in a lease. The NX3 team cuts through that noise with deep market intelligence, personalized guidance, and a process designed to manage every step from LOI to closing.“Our clients don’t come to us for a transaction — they come to us for clarity. Net lease can look simple on the surface, but the difference between a good deal and a great one usually lives inside the lease, the tenant’s trajectory, or an off-market relationship that isn’t available to the broader market. As an independent firm, every recommendation we make is driven by what’s right for the client, not a corporate agenda,” said Luke Thomson , President of NX3 Commercial Group.A National Net Lease PlatformFrom its Fort Lauderdale base, NX3 Commercial Group has assembled a national team of net lease specialists led by Head of National Net Lease Robert Zahralban and Co-Heads of National Net Lease Evan Whelan and Joshua Symonette. The platform combines nationwide reach with deep market knowledge in each region, giving clients access to on-market and off-market opportunities sourced through developer, tenant, and owner relationships across the country.Full-Service Net Lease AdvisoryNX3 Commercial Group’s service platform includes:• Buyer Representation — Access to hundreds of on- and off-market NNN properties nationwide.• Seller Representation — Strategic disposition campaigns designed to maximize proceeds. 1031 Exchange Guidance — End-to-end execution from identification through closing within IRS timelines.• Capital Markets Access — Structured finance solutions and relationships with hundreds of lenders nationwide.Recent ClosingsNotable recent transactions led by NX3 Commercial Group include:• Chipotle & Verizon — Deltona, FL — $6,200,000 (5.63% cap rate; all-cash 1031 buyer; NX3 represented the buyer)• Wawa — Tampa, FL — $6,123,700• 7-Eleven — St. Petersburg, FL — $6,000,000• Heartland Dental — Ocoee, FL — $4,800,000 (5.67% cap rate; all-cash 1031)• 7-Eleven — Orlando, FL — $4,641,271• McDonald’s — Off-Market, Alabama — $2,075,000 (20-year NNN ground lease; all-cash, 14-day due diligence and 7-day close; NX3 represented the buyer)“What continues to drive our growth is referrals and repeat business. Whether we’re helping a franchisee 1031 a portfolio of stores into stronger credit tenants or guiding a private investor through their first acquisition, our job is the same: manage every detail — diligence, title, financing, lease review — so the client experiences a low-stress, high-confidence closing,” said Robert Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease at NX3 Commercial Group.The firm and its advisors have been recognized by leading industry publications and organizations including CoStar, Yahoo Finance, and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), reflecting the team’s growing visibility in the national net lease market.To learn more about NX3 Commercial Group, view current listings, or schedule a consultation, visit nx3commercialgroup.com.About NX3 Commercial GroupNX3 Commercial Group is an independent commercial real estate brokerage specializing in net lease (NNN) investment sales. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the firm advises private investors, family offices, franchisees, and institutional clients on acquisitions, dispositions, 1031 exchanges, and capital markets execution in all 50 states. Built on a foundation of independent advice, deep market intelligence, off-market deal flow, and a white-glove approach to every engagement, NX3 Commercial Group delivers institutional-grade execution to every client. Florida Brokerage License Number: CQ1074194. Learn more at nx3commercialgroup.com.

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