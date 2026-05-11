Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad Announces Multi-Year Culinary Partnership with From the Wagon

The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad's #489 crosses Cascade Trestle.

The partnership brings a team deeply rooted in Western heritage and ranch-style cooking to the legendary Osier Station.

CHAMA, NM, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad (C&TSRR), a National Historic Landmark jointly owned by the states of Colorado and New Mexico, has entered a multi-year partnership with From the Wagon , an acclaimed chuckwagon outfit led by Bit and Donna Pruitt, to serve as the railroad’s official culinary partner beginning with the 2026 operating season.The partnership brings a team deeply rooted in Western heritage and ranch-style cooking to the legendary Osier Station, elevating one of the most anticipated moments of the journey while honoring the traditions, communities, and landscapes that define the railroad."We're thrilled to have From the Wagon on board. Bit and Donna are bringing something really special to the experience at Osier Station," said Eric Mason, CEO of C&TSRR. “When guests step off the train at 9,637 feet and sit down to a delicious meal, prepared by one of the most respected chuckwagon teams in the country, surrounded by a mountain meadow you can only reach by steam train, they’ll understand this is something you simply cannot get anywhere else on earth.”Led by Bit Pruitt, a chuckwagon cook with more than 30 years of experience, From the Wagon has been featured by Western Horseman, named a Top Three Finalist for Chuckwagon of the Year by the Academy of Western Artists, and served as the official food provider for the Texas Rangers DPS Bicentennial Celebration. Their approach reflects a deep commitment to traditional techniques, time-honored recipes, and the spirit of authentic Western hospitality.Guests riding the full C&TS experience can expect a continuation of the hearty, satisfying meals that have long defined the Osier tradition. In addition, the C&TSRR and From the Wagon are developing new chuckwagon-style culinary experiences along the line, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.“At Osier, we’re not just serving a meal — we’re creating a family experience rooted in true Western hospitality,” said Pruitt. “After traveling through the mountains, guests will step into a setting that is authentic, welcoming, and memorable. Our goal is to make this something people never forget.”The chuckwagon — introduced in 1866 to feed cowboys on long cattle drives — and the narrow-gauge railroad that opened the mountain West were both essential to the American frontier. Through this partnership, those traditions come together in the very landscape where that history unfolded.For mor information and to book your ride on the Cumbres & Toltec, visit cumbrestoltec.com or call 888-286-2737.

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