New Christian Study Living Soul-Full by L.B. Richardson Inspires Spiritual Renewal

A 26-week Christian spiritual formation study helping readers renew their minds, restore their souls, and deepen intimacy with God.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, Board-Certified Chaplain, and Soul Care facilitator L.B. Richardson announces the release of her transformative new Christian spiritual formation guide, Living Soul-Full: Renewing the Mind, Restoring the Soul: A Small Group Study for Christian Spiritual Formation, published by MindStir Media and available beginning February 27, 2026.Rooted in the biblical call of Romans 12:1–2 to “be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” Living Soul-Full invites readers into a sacred 26-week journey designed to foster emotional healing, spiritual growth, and deeper intimacy with the Holy Spirit through authentic community and spiritual practice.Created initially to provide respite and restoration for ministry leaders within Richardson’s home church, the study has evolved over more than a decade into a trusted pathway for Christian spiritual formation. Through Scripture, guided reflection, discussion prompts, and spiritual disciplines, participants are encouraged to identify harmful thought patterns, cultivate restorative rhythms, and experience God’s healing presence in everyday life.“Living soul-full means making space for the Holy Spirit to restore what has become weary, wounded, or disconnected within us,” says Richardson. “My prayer is that readers discover renewal not through striving, but through surrendering to God’s transforming love in community.”As a Board-Certified Chaplain (BCC) and experienced Soul Care facilitator, Richardson has spent years walking alongside individuals and families through seasons of grief, healing, hope, and transition. Her compassionate approach to faith and spiritual formation brings both theological depth and practical encouragement to readers seeking a more authentic relationship with God.Living Soul-Full explores:Christian spiritual formation and discipleshipRenewing the mind through biblical truthEmotional and spiritual healing through ChristSpiritual disciplines and soul care practicesSmall group connection and faith-based communityLiving as a healed and healing presence in the worldThe book is ideal for:Church small groupsWomen’s and men’s ministry studiesChristian retreats and discipleship programsPastoral leadership developmentIndividual devotional and spiritual growthBook Details:Title: Living Soul-Full: Renewing the Mind, Restoring the SoulSubtitle: A Small Group Study for Christian Spiritual FormationAuthor: L.B. RichardsonPublisher: MindStir MediaPublication Date: February 27, 2026Language: EnglishPrint Length: 210 pagesISBN-10: 1961532840ISBN-13: 978-1961532847For more information about the book, author resources, speaking opportunities, and upcoming events, visit:Living Soul-Full Official Website www.livingsoul-full.com About L.B. RichardsonL.B. (Laura Beth) Richardson, MA, BCC, is a lifelong disciple of Jesus and founder of the Soul Care Ministry at her home church, Mountain Christian. A Board-Certified hospital chaplain dedicated to helping others experience spiritual renewal and transformation. Through years of ministry and compassionate care, she has created spaces where individuals can encounter healing, hope, and deeper intimacy with God. Living Soul-Full is the culmination of more than a decade of spiritual formation work developed within Christian community.

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