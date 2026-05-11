HIP Video Promo Presents: Michael V. Doane premieres new music video "I Know" on Music-News.com

Michael V. Doane Channels the Joys and Fears of Fatherhood Into Soaring New Single "I Know"

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few artists can claim a career as expansive—and hard-earned—as Michael V. Doane’s. A multidisciplinary creative, he has performed across Europe, appeared on Broadway stages, and worked throughout New York City as a singer, composer, actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. He is also the co-founder of BULLET RECORDS, which released a dozen successful singles with global distribution.

At his core, however, Doane has always been a singer and a musician.

Even while serving as Artistic Director of the Flatiron Theatre Company and contributing voiceover work to feature films, music remained his constant. After stepping away to focus on raising his young children, that creative pull never left. Now, with renewed clarity and purpose, he returns to his roots—creating work that reflects who he is today, both as an artist and as a parent.

“I Know” is a deeply personal declaration of love inspired by Doane’s experience as a father of young twins. As an older parent, he carries a heightened awareness that time is never guaranteed—and that the moments he creates now may live on in his children’s hearts for decades to come.

With that in mind, the song becomes more than a reflection—it’s a legacy. A way of preserving what matters most.

Blending cinematic pop with heartfelt storytelling, “I Know” builds on bright piano melodies, soaring harmonies, and dynamic guitar textures. The result is both intimate and expansive—an anthem of unconditional love and presence.

At its core, the song is a promise: that through every moment—“every fall and every climb”—his children will always be his light.



Directed by Doane himself, the “I Know” music video reflects his theatrical background, unfolding like a stage production brought to life on screen. From the opening moment at the piano, viewers are drawn into a stripped-down, emotional performance that gradually expands into something more cinematic and boundless.

The visual mirrors the song’s message—moving from intimate reflection to sweeping, open spaces—symbolizing the depth and reach of a parent’s love. Each scene reinforces the same truth at the core of the track: this is not just a song, but a lasting expression of devotion.

More Michael V. Doane at HIP Video Promo

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