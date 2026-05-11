Montessori Reggio Academy® of Katy Celebrates First Anniversary with Record Growth and Community Impact

Award-winning campus marks a milestone year serving Katy families and looks ahead to continued excellence in early education

As we reflect on our first year in Katy, we are incredibly proud of the community we’ve built. We look forward to continuing to serve and welcome even more families in the years ahead.” — Breanna Treviño - Head Principal of Montessori Reggio Academy®

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montessori Reggio Academy® of Katy proudly celebrates its first anniversary, marking a year defined by strong enrollment, meaningful connections with local families, and a series of notable achievements in early childhood education.Since opening its doors, MRA Katy has welcomed a growing number of students and families from across the Katy community , establishing itself as a trusted destination for high-quality education that blends Montessori, Reggio Emilia, and the Cambridge Early Years approach. The campus has quickly become known for its thoughtfully prepared environments, hands-on learning experiences, and commitment to developing independence, creativity, and leadership in young learners.During its inaugural year, the school reached significant milestones, including earning First Place in the Best of Katy 2025 Awards. Building on this success, MRA Katy is once again in the running for this year’s honors, with the goal of bringing the title home for a second consecutive year.In addition to local recognition, Montessori Reggio Academyhas continued its tradition of excellence at a regional level, receiving top distinctions in the Houston Chronicle Best of the Best Awards. The school was recognized in multiple categories, including Best Early Childhood Education, Best Private School, and Best Summer Camp, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in early education across the Greater Houston area.“As we reflect on our first year in Katy, we are incredibly proud of the community we’ve built,” said Ms. Breanna - Head Principal of Montessori Reggio Academy. “This milestone represents not only growth in numbers, but the trust that families place in us every day. We look forward to continuing to serve and welcome even more families in the years ahead.”Looking forward, MRA Katy is focused on expanding its impact within the community and delivering an even stronger educational experience in the upcoming school year. The school is currently accepting applications for the 2026–2027 academic year, inviting families to join a program designed to nurture each child’s full potential.In addition, the school is launching its highly anticipated “Around the World” Summer Camp Expedition , open to children ages 3 to 12. The program offers an engaging and immersive experience where students explore global cultures through hands-on activities, creative projects, and collaborative learning, providing a summer filled with discovery, fun, and meaningful growth.As Montessori Reggio Academyof Katy enters its second year, the school remains committed to its mission of delivering excellence in education while continuing to grow alongside the vibrant Katy community.

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