Premier Enterprise Solutions LLC Named 2026 SECAF Government Contractor of the Year

Premier is only as strong as the people representing us with our customers every day.” — Michael Lopez, COO

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC has been named SECAF Government Contractor of the Year in the $15 million to $27.5 million revenue category by the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum.

The SECAF Government Contractor Awards recognize companies that demonstrate strong performance, growth, leadership, and meaningful contributions to the government contracting community. For Premier, the recognition reflects a period of continued growth, strong customer performance, and a disciplined commitment to building a company rooted in trust, service, and mission impact.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from SECAF,” said Jacqueline Lopez, President of Premier Enterprise Solutions. “This award is especially meaningful because SECAF represents a community of peers who understand the complexity, responsibility, and importance of the government contracting industry. Premier’s growth has always been grounded in our exceptional world class people, our customer partnerships, and our belief that small and emerging contractors can deliver well at an enterprise level when they lead with excellence and integrity."

For more than 20 years, SECAF has supported small, emerging, and scaling government contractors as they navigate growth in the federal marketplace. The organization brings together GovCon leaders and professional service providers who share knowledge, strengthen relationships, and support one another through the challenges of building sustainable government contracting businesses. For Premier, being recognized by this peer community underscores the importance of both performance and people.

“Premier is only as strong as the people representing us with our customers every day,” said Michael Lopez, Chief Operating Officer of Premier Enterprise Solutions. “This recognition belongs to our employees. They bring the professionalism, discipline, and commitment that allow Premier to deliver at a high level in challenging, mission-critical environments. We believe we have the best team in the business, bar none, and this award is a reflection of their work.”

Premier has continued to expand its support across defense and civilian agencies, strengthening its position as a trusted partner in complex federal environments. The company’s growth has been supported by operational discipline, quality management, employee engagement, and a consistent focus on customer performance.

Premier extends its appreciation to SECAF, its Board of Directors, the awards committee, and the GovCon community for this recognition.

About Premier Enterprise Solutions

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a Maryland-based federal contractor supporting defense and civilian agencies with enterprise IT, cybersecurity, digital optimization, and mission enablement services. Founded by former government leaders, Premier brings practical insight into federal operations, mission priorities, and the realities of executing work inside government organizations. The company is known for delivering performance-ready support, disciplined program execution, and trusted expertise in high-stakes federal environments.

Premier is certified in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO/IEC 27001, reflecting its commitment to quality management, IT service management, and information security.

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