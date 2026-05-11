Announcing the Purchase of Four (4) New Lifts for Resorts of the Canadian Rockies' (RCR) B.C Resorts

Skiing at Resorts of the Canadian Rockies

Undertaking these projects is a significant investment & allows us to modernize our infrastructure to significantly improve the experience for our guests, focusing on performance, comfort & innovation” — Matt Mosteller

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCR announces it will be installing four (4) new lifts from ski lift manufacturer Leitner Poma at its BC Resorts of Fernie Alpine Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.The four (4) new lifts are scheduled for installation in 2026 and 2027. Construction will begin this spring at Kimberley Alpine Resort and in the spring of 2027 at Fernie Alpine Resort and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.“This is a major investment in our BC Resorts and shows our company’s commitment to providing excellent experiences for our guests and our resort communities,” said John Shea, President & Chief Resort Officer at RCR.Four (4) New Lifts:Tamarack Quad Chair – Kimberley Alpine Resort - Kimberley will see the first new lift, with installation scheduled for 2026, with a new quad chair, the Tamarack Quad Chair. Work will begin in spring 2026, with completion and the opening scheduled for December 2026. The Tamarack Quad Chair will be built on the same alignment as the current Tamarack Double Chair, which will be retired.Elk Express – Fernie Alpine Resort - Fernie will see the installation of a new high-speed detachable four (4) passenger lift in 2027, the Elk Express. This new lift will replace the current Elk Quad Chair, which will be retired. The Elk Express will shorten the ride time to mid-mountain by nearly 50%. As a key component of Fernie Alpine Resort’s Summer Operation, this new high-speed detachable lift will make the summer experience faster and smoother. Opening of the Elk Express is scheduled for the winter of 2027/28.Cedar Bowl Express – Fernie Alpine Resort - Fernie will see a second new lift in 2027 with the installation of the Cedar Bowl Express. This new high-speed detachable four (4) passenger lift will transport skiers and riders from the bottom of Cedar Bowl to the top of the Bear Chair area, allowing guests to have one lift transport back to the top of Cedar Bowl versus the three-lift ride that is currently required. Opening of the Cedar Bowl Express is scheduled for the winter of 2027/28.Pioneer Express – Kicking Horse Mountain Resort - Kicking Horse will see the installation of a new high-speed four (4) passenger lift in 2027 – Pioneer Express. This new lift will transport skiers and riders from the base of the ski resort up into Crystal Bowl to the base of Stairway Chair and will provide our guests with a second option for access to the Alpine, as an alternative to the Golden Eagle Express Gondola. This new lift will more than double the base area lift capacity, which means skiers and riders will be on the snow that much sooner on those Pow Days. Pioneer Express is replacing the current Pioneer Lift, which will be retired. Opening of the Pioneer Express is scheduled for the winter of 2027/28.“Undertaking these new projects is a significant investment into our resorts and allows us to modernize our infrastructure and to significantly improve the experience for our guests, focusing on performance, comfort and innovation,” said Matt Mosteller, Senior Vice President of Resort Experience.Real Estate UpdatesIn addition to lift installations, RCR is working at Fernie Alpine Resort on the release of new on-mountain residential lots at Timberlanding 3. These new on-mountain lots will go to market later this year.At Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, the final phase of the Cedars Mountain Homes is underway and offers you the opportunity to own an on-mountain luxury home.Look for more information for on-mountain real estate opportunities to be released soon.Resorts of the Canadian Rockies Inc.Based out of Calgary, Alberta, RCR is Canada’s largest private owner/operator of ski resorts in Canada, with resorts in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec. Our goal is to provide our guests with the best vacation and recreation experience possible.Source: Resorts of the Canadian Rockies Inc.

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