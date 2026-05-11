Governor Gavin Newsom’s Steve Jobs innovation coin goes into circulation tomorrow

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program, launched by the U.S. Mint in 2018, honors groundbreaking innovations and innovators from every U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia.

Governor Newsom selected Jobs to represent California in recognition of his extraordinary impact on technology, storytelling, communication, and modern life. Jobs co-founded Apple and helped pioneer products that fundamentally changed personal computing and mobile technology, including the Apple II, Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, and iPad. He also served as co-founder and CEO of Pixar Animation Studios, helping launch the world’s first fully computer-animated feature film, “Toy Story.”

About the coin

The coin shows a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially Northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. Captured in a moment of reflection, his posture and expression reflect how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself. According to the Steve Jobs Archive, who championed this design with support from the Governor, Jobs felt a deep sense of connection to and gratitude for California’s natural beauty.

California’s Steve Jobs American Innovation coin will be available for public purchase tomorrow. More information can be found here.