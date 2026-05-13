Cornami Names Jan Geldmacher CEO and Chairman of the Board, Announces Expanded Senior Leadership Team

Jan Geldmacher, Cornami CEO

Industry veteran with global enterprise and telecommunications leadership to accelerate Cornami’s next phase of commercial growth

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornami, Inc., the pioneer of morphable silicon and purpose-built specialized compute solutions, today announced the appointment of Jan Geldmacher as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. The company also announced the appointment of Dr. Craig Gentry as Chief Scientist and Ben Landen as Vice President of Finance and Operations. Together, this leadership team positions Cornami to capitalize on the rapidly expanding $604 billion specialized compute market as the company scales its flagship MX64 system with paying customers across defense, fintech, and enterprise verticals.

A WORLD-CLASS LEADER FOR A PIVOTAL MOMENT

Jan Geldmacher brings decades of global enterprise and technology leadership to Cornami. He most recently served as Operating Partner at SoftBank Group International and previously held the roles of President of Sprint Business through the $23bn merger with T-Mobile US and Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Global Enterprise— positions that gave him direct command of some of the world’s largest technology and communications organizations. His deep relationships across enterprise, telecommunications, and investment communities make him uniquely positioned to lead Cornami’s commercial expansion and strategic partnerships as the company transitions from technology validation to production scale.

Following his 6 years on Cornami's board of directors, Geldmacher’s appointment as CEO comes at a defining moment for the company. Cornami’s Tigris MX64 system — a rack-scale acceleration platform housing 64 Tigris chips and 2,048 FracTLcores — is currently deployed and operating with paying customers, with revenue ramping toward a $10M+ ARR target at 70%+ gross margins. Cornami has raised $160 million to date and is currently executing the first close of the targeted $200 million Series E.



LEADERSHIP STATEMENTS

“Cornami has built something no one else in the industry has — production-proven, dynamically morphable silicon that reconfigures at runtime to match any workload. In a world where AI is changing algorithms faster than fixed hardware can keep up, this architecture is not just differentiated — it is essential. I am honored to lead this company and this team as we bring Cornami’s technology to the enterprises, defense organizations, and financial institutions that need it most.”

— Jan Geldmacher, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Cornami

“Jan’s appointment marks a powerful new chapter for Cornami. His track record scaling global technology businesses and his deep enterprise relationships are exactly what Cornami needs as we transition from early traction to broad commercial deployment. The entire board has full confidence in this leadership team.”

— Jack Crawford, Board Member, Cornami; Founding Managing Partner, CerraCap Impact Venture Capital (CIVC)



EXPANDED LEADERSHIP TEAM

Dr. Craig Gentry, Chief Scientist, is one of the most distinguished cryptographers in the world. The inventor of Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) — one of the most consequential breakthroughs in modern computer science — Dr. Gentry holds a PhD from Stanford University and is a MacArthur Fellow and recipient of both the Gödel Prize and the ACM Grace Murray Hopper Award. His prior work at IBM (NYSE: IBM) Watson Research and Algorand directly informs Cornami’s leadership in privacy-preserving compute and FHE acceleration, a rapidly growing workload category where dedicated silicon commands significant market premiums.

Ben Landen, Vice President of Finance and Operations, brings 15+ years of experience scaling semiconductor, AI, and robotics companies. He has held leadership positions at Cyngn, DeepScale (acquired by Tesla), and Maxim Integrated (acquired by Analog Devices). Landen will oversee financial planning, investor relations infrastructure, and the operational systems required to support accelerating customer deployments and manufacturing expansion.



ABOUT CORNAMI

Cornami, Inc. is the developer of the world’s first dynamically morphable compute architecture. Unlike fixed-function chips that are frozen at fabrication, Cornami’s Tigris silicon reconfigures at runtime — in approximately one millisecond — to match the precise demands of any workload. This makes Cornami uniquely suited for a world in which AI is writing code faster than static hardware can evolve.

Cornami delivers fully integrated, end-to-end compute stacks — combining custom silicon, system software, and cloud-managed deployment — purpose-built for specific workloads in defense, fintech, and enterprise. The company’s flagship MX64 system, priced at $500,000 per unit, is in active production deployment with paying customers across multiple verticals. Cornami’s IP portfolio spans morphable compute architecture, FHE acceleration, and the FracTL spatial programming model, positioning the company at the intersection of three of the most strategically important trends in modern computing: AI acceleration, privacy-preserving compute, and hardware specialization.

With more than $160 million raised from investors, including SoftBank, Applied Materials, Impact Venture Capital, and Octave Ventures, and a Series E underway targeting $200 million, Cornami is scaling rapidly to meet surging demand for specialized, workload-optimized compute infrastructure. For more information, visit www.cornami.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.