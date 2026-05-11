DOCS Outside the Box Celebrates Dental Care Month with a Holistic Look at Oral-Systemic Health

DOCS Clinic highlights May as Dental Care Month, revealing how oral health drives total body wellness through functional, holistic care in St. Pete.

True healing requires looking at the whole person. The mouth is the gateway to your body; If compromised by dental issues, infections, toxic materials, the whole body suffers.” — Dr. Lana Garner

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This May, DOCS Outside the Box (DOCS) is redefining Dental Care Month by highlighting a truth often overlooked: your mouth is the gateway to your overall health. As an innovative functional medicine facility in St. Petersburg, DOCS is dedicated to showing patients that oral health is not isolated, but intimately connected to the heart, immune system, and entire body.While many view dental care as a routine hygiene task, functional medicine practitioners at DOCS understand that poor oral health can be a root cause of systemic inflammation, cardiovascular issues, and chronic disease."True healing requires looking at the whole person, the full picture," explains Dr. Lana Garner. "Because the body, mind, and spirit are connected, we search for root causes in all areas, rather than just masking symptoms. The mouth acts as the gateway to the body's internal systems; if that gateway is compromised by poor dental health, toxic materials, or infections, the rest of the body bears the burden. That's why we believe protecting your oral health is an important step in protecting your heart and general vitality."What Makes DOCS Different?DOCS Outside the Box stands apart by offering patients the freedom to choose their path: conventional medicine, holistic care, or a powerful combination of both. This patient-empowered approach extends to their dental care education, where they explore:• Non-Toxic Choices: Why the ingredients in your toothpaste matter and how to avoid harmful chemicals.• Biological Dentistry: How dental materials and fillings can impact long-term health.• The Heart-Mouth Connection: The critical link between gum disease and cardiovascular health.• TCM Organ Charts: An tool that maps specific teeth to specific organs, revealing hidden health clues.Community Event: Stop by the Clinic This MayThroughout the month of May, DOCS invites the St. Petersburg community to visit their clinic to explore their curated selection of preferred non-toxic toothpastes and supplements designed to support oral and systemic wellness. Whether you are looking for primary care or need the unique care provided by their Holistic Urgent Care , the team is ready to help you choose the best path for your health."We believe in empowering our patients with all the information they need to make the best decisions for their bodies," adds Dr. Garner. "Whether you need urgent care or long-term wellness planning, we are here to support your unique journey."

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