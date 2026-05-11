Teachers Connected Through Seesaw’s Global Community Meet in Person After Seven Years

From Classrooms to Continents: A Friendship Sparked Through Seesaw

Seesaw connects the world through learning together.” — Shirley Meissner, Former Second Grade Teacher & Seesaw Certified Educator

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Teacher Appreciation Month, some stories remind us that teaching reaches far beyond the classroom walls; it can span oceans, generations, and entire communities.In 2015, Shirley Meissner, a second-grade teacher and Seesaw Certified Educator in Kansas, began using Seesaw as a simple digital portfolio tool. It didn’t take long for her to realize it was something more. When one of her students’ fathers was deployed in the military, Seesaw became their bridge, allowing him to stay connected to his child’s learning from afar. That moment stayed with Shirley. It was the first glimpse of Seesaw’s power to bring people closer, no matter the distance.What she couldn’t have known then was just how far that connection would reach in her own life.In 2019, through Seesaw’s Global Community, Shirley met Anne-Marie Claxton, a fellow Seesaw Certified Educator in South Australia, over 8,000 miles away. What began as a classroom collaboration quickly turned into something deeper. Together, they connected their students across continents, sharing lessons, cultures, and experiences in ways that made the world feel smaller and more connected.When the pandemic hit, their partnership only grew stronger. Across time zones, they spent hours video chatting, co-planning lessons, and building a shared classroom for their students. While the world felt uncertain, their connection remained steady. “Seesaw connects the world through learning together.” Shirley shared.Meanwhile, their shared classroom continued to make an impact. When devastating wildfires struck Kangaroo Island in Australia, Anne-Marie shared updates and photos with Shirley’s students through Seesaw. Her students were inspired to help and organized a coin drive, proving that even young learners can make a global difference when they feel connected.Even after Shirley retired in 2020 following 42 incredible years in education, their friendship didn’t fade. It evolved. Shirley took up quilting, pouring the same care and creativity she once gave her students into each stitch. One quilt in particular became a symbol of their bond, filled with meaningful pieces, including a Seesaw T-shirt, stitched together as a gift for Anne-Marie.And then, seven years after their first introduction, came a full-circle moment.In March 2026, Shirley and Anne-Marie finally met in person when Shirley flew from Colorado to South Australia. Together with their husbands, they explored Kangaroo Island, hiked Flinders Ranges, went to an AFL footy game, and visited a wildlife park. What started as a digital connection had become a real-life friendship, rooted in years of collaboration, care, and community.“Seesaw has been the spark for a lifelong friendship between us,” Anne-Marie shared. “To connect with a wonderful teacher on the other side of the world in such meaningful ways, there are no words to describe the impact.”For Anne-Marie, Seesaw also transformed her teaching practice in junior primary, helping her meet the diverse needs of her students and innovate in her classroom. Rather than slowing down toward the end of her career, she found new energy and purpose, winding up instead of winding down.This Teacher Appreciation Month, Shirley and Anne-Marie’s story is a reminder of what educators truly do: they don’t just teach lessons. They build bridges. They create communities. They change lives, not only for their students, but for each other.“Our global community is truly one of a kind, bringing together passionate educators from more than 160 countries to learn and grow. This story is a great reminder that educators don’t just teach lessons, they build connections. We are eager to give educators opportunities to share so that classrooms worldwide experience meaningful classroom moments.” -Angela Gadtke, Director of Integrated Marketing and Community Founder at SeesawSeesaw is proud to have a community of over 100,000 educators across 160 countries, continuing to spark connections, friendships, and moments like this that reach far beyond the classroom.About Seesaw:Seesaw is the leading learning platform developed specifically for elementary students. Seesaw combines instructional tools, standards-aligned lessons, student portfolios, and flexible communication features that bring learning to life for over 25 million students, teachers, and families worldwide.

Anne-Marie and Shirley meeting for the first time in Australia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.