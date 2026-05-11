A Legacy of Honor: ASC welcomes returning veterans

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - On May 6, cheers and tears filled the Quad Cities International Airport as U.S. Army Sustainment Command Soldiers gave returning veterans the hero’s welcome they deserved.

The veterans were returning from a trip to Washington, D.C., where they visited the national war memorials erected in their honor. For many who served in conflicts like World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, this journey ultimately provided a long-overdue welcome home ceremony – a vital recognition that was once denied to them.

This ceremony, championed by the local community, is not merely about looking back at historical milestones; it actively sustains the Army’s core “Soldier for Life” mindset. It reinforces the important principle that once a person earns the title of Soldier, they remain a valued, integral member of the Army family for the rest of their life.

As volunteers escorted the veterans through the terminal, the atmosphere became electric. The crowd erupted in continuous applause with voices rising in unison. Families reunited in powerful, heartwarming embraces with spouses, children, and grandchildren.

For many families this was their first time experiencing the full weight of what their family members carried for so many years. This display of support amplifies the unbreakable bond between the military and the veteran community of the Quad Cities, serving to remind these heroes of a nation's enduring gratitude for their sacrifices.

One family member shared, "It was a wonderful experience...very heartwarming...you could tell they were all overcome with emotion."

Among the honorees was a 102-year-old World War II veteran whose presence served as a powerful link to a significant moment in world history. With the National WWII Museum estimating that less than 0.5% of the 16.4 million Americans who served in WWII are still alive today, the opportunity to honor these living legends is a rapidly closing window.

Amidst the joyful celebration, with “Welcome Home” signs and a sea of waving flags, a deeply poignant moment unfolded. The lively atmosphere quieted as a Soldier presented an American flag to the family of a veteran who had passed away before he could make the trip. Volunteers carried the flag on the flight in his honor, symbolizing his permanent place among his military brethren, bringing a solemn, profound sense of closure to the evening's festivities. This act demonstrated that the Army’s dedication to its personnel does not end, honoring the fallen just as rightfully as the living.

A veteran, overcome with emotion, said "It’s amazing... It’s better than I thought. Better than I could even imagine."

For the active-duty Soldiers at Rock Island Arsenal who volunteered to assist with the welcome ceremony, the event showcased a powerful connection to their Army heritage. Hearing the various veterans' stories provided a significant link to the history they are now tasked to uphold, and support the Army value of selfless service.

Leaders across the Army view this bridge between generations as a cornerstone of the Army’s "Soldier for Life" initiative, emphasizing that the force's greatest asset remains its people, both in or out of uniform. It recognizes that the Army’s strength lies not just in its active-duty force, but in the lifelong experience, resilience, and leadership of its veterans.

ASC G6 (Communications) plans officer, Capt. Ruselle Henry, a first-time volunteer for this event, said it left a resounding impact. “It was a great sense of pride and honor,” she reflected. “Just seeing the smile and the gratitude was all that was needed. Just being a small piece of this whole event was truly remarkable.”

The ASC community showing up in full force was no coincidence. It emulates years of committed partnership between ASC, local organizations, and community leadership who understand that honoring veterans is not a one-day obligation, but a continuous responsibility.

This dedication to selfless service is the engine behind ASC’s community service initiative which encourages Soldiers to actively support their local communities. This welcome home ceremony is a prime example of this philosophy in action transforming the “Soldier for Life” concept from a slogan into a lived reality.

As the nation approaches its 250th birthday, community-driven events actively demonstrate an ongoing commitment to America’s veterans.

Volunteers escorted the final veteran through the terminal, matching the same thunderous applause that welcomed the first arrival. The crowd’s enduring energy showed the returning service members that their stories matter and their community remembers them.

By standing in the welcome line, these Soldiers executed a distinctly personal mission: promising to carry forward the legacy of the generations who served before them.