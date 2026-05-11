Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

Maj. Daniel M. McFadden officially assumed command of the 74th Aerial Port Squadron during a ceremony held at the squadron building in San Antonio, Texas, May 2, 2026.

The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Col. Cindy N. Storoy, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, who passed the squadron guidon to McFadden, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility. McFadden succeeded Maj. Valerie A. Mafnas, who relinquished command after more than three years of dedicated leadership.

During her tenure, Maj. Mafnas led one of the Air Force Reserve’s largest aerial ports, significantly improving squadron manning from 38% to 87%, and expertly managing a $2 million budget that prioritized readiness and training. Under her command, the 74th APS delivered 8,000 tons of combat capability to 44 forward operating locations, supporting three geographic combatant commands. Mafnas was honored with the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of her outstanding service.

In his remarks, Maj. McFadden expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and commitment to the squadron’s mission. “I know the reputation of this squadron — while the world sees the aircraft take off, you are the ones on the ramp in Texas, working hard until the mission is done,” he said. “I’m not here to lead from behind a desk. I’ll be on the ramp with you, sweating under the sun. My commitment is clear: to clear the path so you can do your job because the mission is nothing without the people behind it.”

The 74th Aerial Port Squadron plays a critical role in Air Force Reserve operations by managing cargo and passenger movement, ensuring rapid and reliable deployment capabilities worldwide.