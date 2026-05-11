Tribeca Med Spa La Réserve Aesthetics Featured on Fox & Friends Wellness Week
Tribeca's Premier Med Spa Spotlighted for Its Science-Backed Red Light and Contrast Therapies
La Réserve is the newest med spa Tribeca has to offer, offering both Red Light Therapy and a full suite of contrast-based treatments - including its Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna and Cold Plunge - as signature wellness experiences at its 177 Duane Street location in the heart of Tribeca, New York City.
"The way that it works for our body is we're able to absorb the heat and the warmth from those red light therapy lightbulbs and giving our body the space to help with recovery. Help with cell production."
— Jacqueline Pise, FNP-S, RN | La Réserve Aesthetics Med Spa + Wellness
ABOUT THE FEATURED TREATMENTS
Red Light Therapy
As featured on Fox & Friends, red light therapy uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate collagen production, improve skin tone, accelerate cellular repair, and reduce inflammation. La Réserve's state-of-the-art bed makes it a top choice for those searching for a high-end medspa tribeca experience that delivers both aesthetic and health benefits. "Anyone that is trying to help battle inflammation, muscle recovery, weight loss, anti-aging collagen production. We have a lot of athletes that come here, people that are working out on a daily basis. Anyone that is dealing with chronic back pains or any sort of muscular pains on the body."
— Jacqueline Pise, FNP-S, RN | La Réserve Aesthetics Med Spa + Wellness
Contrast Therapy: Infrared Sauna & Cold Plunge
Contrast therapy - the powerful pairing of heat and cold - was also highlighted by Fox & Friends as a trending self-care treatment with documented benefits for muscle recovery, circulation, mental clarity, and stress reduction. La Réserve offers its clients access to a Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna and a dedicated Cold Plunge, cementing its reputation as a leading med spa Tribeca locals trust for recovery.
ABOUT LA RÉSERVE AESTHETICS MED SPA + WELLNESS
La Réserve Aesthetics Med Spa + Wellness is a luxury Tribeca med spa offering a curated collection of science-backed skin, body, and injectable treatments. Located at 177 Duane Street in New York City, La Réserve combines cutting-edge technology with expert artistry to deliver subtle, transformative results - guided by a philosophy of holistic elegance and personalized care.
Wellness services include Red Light Therapy, Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna, Cold Plunge, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), and IV Therapy. Aesthetic offerings span Botox, fillers, Morpheus8, Sofwave, UltraClear®, T-Shape 2, laser hair removal, facials, and more. Every treatment begins with a private consultation and a fully bespoke care plan.
MEDIA CONTACT
La Réserve Aesthetics Med Spa + Wellness
177 Duane St, New York, NY 10013
Phone: (646) 530-5598
Email: info@lareservenycity.com
Website: www.lareservenycity.com
Instagram: @lareservenycity
Watch the Fox & Friends Wellness Week Segment:
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6394552093112
Dana Smith
La Réserve Aesthetics Med Spa + Wellness
+1 646-530-5598
email us here
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La Réserve Aesthetics Med Spa + Wellness Featured on Fox & Friends as a Must-Try Med Spa in Tribeca
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