ADOT shares tips to help motorists reduce risk of sparking wildfires

PHOENIX – As summer nears, temperatures are rising in Arizona and with that comes an increased potential for brush fires.

While wildland fires can occur year-round, seasonal changes and weather conditions in the summer increase risk. And with wildfires already sparking in parts of the state, the Arizona Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists of the simple things they can do to help reduce the chance of igniting a brush fire, which can turn into a fast-moving wildfire, with their vehicle.

Everyone has a shared responsibility to prevent wildfires. Motorists can do their part by:

Ensuring trailer chains are securely attached. Loose chains can drag on the pavement, shooting sparks off the road and into dry brush and grass.

Avoiding parking on dry grass or driving through tall grass. Heat from the underside of your vehicle can start a fire.

Checking tire pressure before you travel. Exposed wheel rims can cause sparks.

Never throwing a cigarette out of a vehicle.

Motorists should be prepared for unexpected delays when heading out on road trips. Pack an emergency travel kit that includes items such as extra water, healthy snacks, sun protection, prescription medication and a fully-charged cell phone.

Be prepared and be patient. If you find yourself in a backup on a highway that is closed or restricted due to an unplanned incident, like a wildfire or crash, stay in your lane and don’t drive onto the shoulder because first responders use that lane to reach the incident scene.

For up to date information about the status of wildfires across the state, check InciWeb.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.