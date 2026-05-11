Abinopharm Reports Clinical Success: Double-Blind Trial Validates AbinoNutra® NMN for Post-Exercise Muscle Recovery

AbinoNutra®NMN from Abinopharm, Inc. The second human clinical trial of AbinoNutra® NMN demonstrates that NMN aids post-exercise muscle recovery in young adults and holds significant potential for sports nutrition by reducing exercise-induced inflammation.

New human clinical data demonstrates the safety and efficacy of AbinoNutra® NMN in reducing inflammation and balancing mitochondrial content in young athletes.

Exercise helps you to activate inflammation, and NMN helps you to lower inflammation, and now you have the two opposing tools to manipulate the system” — Professor Chia-Hua Kuo

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abinopharm, Inc., a pioneer in longevity-focused biopharmaceuticals, has announced detailed results from its latest randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial. The study focused on the physiological effects of oral AbinoNutraNMN supplementation on skeletal muscle health.NMN stands for β-nicotinamide mononucleotide, a natural product and NAD+ precursor used to replenish NAD+ in humans for healthy longevity. Essential for energy production, DNA repair, and many other healthy longrvity functions, NMN is increasingly recognized for its role in numerous age-related physiological improvements.The trial enrolled healthy young male participants aged 20 to 30. Under a rigorous clinical protocol, participants administered a daily dosage of 1,200mg of AbinoNutraNMN (provided as four 300mg capsules). The primary endpoints measured changes in inflammation markers and mitochondrial content in skeletal muscle following Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) exercise.Trial Protocol & Key Findings:• Safety Profile: The study concluded that AbinoNutraNMN is safe and well-tolerated at a daily dosage of 1,200mg.• Participant Profile: Healthy young males (20–30 years old).• Dosage Administered: 1,200mg daily AbinoNutraNMN.• Primary Endpoints: Significant reduction in exercise-induced inflammation and optimization of mitochondrial balance in skeletal muscle.“Exercise helps you to activate inflammation, and NMN helps you to lower inflammation, and now you have the two opposing tools to manipulate the system,” stated Professor Chia-Hua Kuo, the lead researcher of the study.The clinical data was originally published in a peer-reviewed study, accessible via the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12918316/ The significance of these findings was also highlighted by Tingmin Koe at NutraIngredients.com, noting that NMN holds substantial potential for the sports nutrition industry by suppressing post-exercise inflammation. Access the full report here: https://www.nutraingredients.com/Article/2026/04/27/nmn-shown-to-suppress-post-exercise-inflammation/ “By testing a robust 1,200mg daily dose, we have established a clear benchmark for NMN's safety and efficacy in the sports nutrition sector,” said Lin Yi, CEO of Abinopharm, Inc.Conducted by Professor Chia-Hua Kuo’s team, this study is part of Abinopharm's multi-national clinical program, including trials in Japan and Singapore, and upcoming collaborations with Yale University and the National University of Singapore.About Abinopharm, Inc.Abinopharm, Inc. is a leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the science of healthy longevity. Focused on clinical research and high-purity ingredient development, the company’s portfolio includes the industry-leading AbinoNutraNMN and Dr.ErgoL-Ergothioneine.AbinoNutraNMN and Dr.Ergoare manufactured in an FDA-registered facility with NSF GMP certification, and each is supported by multiple human clinical trials confirming its safety and efficacy. Learn more at www.abinopharm.com *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. AbinoNutraNMN is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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