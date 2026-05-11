St. Augustine Welcomes New Bioluminescent Night Tours Starting May 16

Young Couple Kayaking in Bioluminescent Waters near Orlando, Florida

Pink Culture Tours and BK Adventure launch St. Augustine’s first bioluminescent kayak tours May 16, lighting up North Florida nights.

ST. AUGUSTINE , FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning May 16, Pink Culture Tours will debut bioluminescent kayaking experiences in St. Augustine in collaboration with BK Adventure . The new tours offer guests a chance to explore naturally glowing waters while discovering the beauty of North Florida after dark. The launch represents an exciting expansion of bioluminescent tourism into the region.Guests can expect guided nighttime kayaking experiences through vibrant waters, where each paddle stroke illuminates the surrounding environment. The tours take place in the waterways of St. Augustine, offering a convenient option for those visiting from Jacksonville and the closest bioluminescent tour experience for travelers coming from Savannah. Each tour is led by knowledgeable guides, with routes selected to maximize visibility while maintaining a safe and enjoyable experience. “This is the only bioluminescence tour in St. Augustine. It's a completely unique experience as you get the best of St. Augustine's ancient monuments, plus the added magic of bioluminescence. Mystical and magical scenery,” according to Sandra BK, CEO.The collaboration between BK Adventure and Pink Culture Tours combines industry-leading expertise with a focus on inclusivity and community engagement. Together, the two brands aim to deliver experiences that are visually striking and welcoming to a wide range of guests, whether planning a girls trip, a date night, or fun with the family. “I'm really excited for people to experience St. Augustine from the water. Seeing the city's history and skyline at sunset, then watching the water glow at night, is just such a cool experience,” said Rohan, Manager of Pink Culture Tours.By expanding into St. Augustine, the partnership is helping position North Florida as an emerging destination for bioluminescent tours. The launch introduces a new way for both locals and visitors to experience the region’s waterways while supporting the growing demand for unique outdoor activities.About UsBK Adventure is the world’s largest provider of bioluminescent kayaking experiences, offering guided eco-tours that showcase the natural phenomenon of glowing waters in locations across Florida and beyond. Known for its commitment to environmental stewardship, safety, and unforgettable outdoor adventures, BK Adventure has introduced thousands of guests to bioluminescence through immersive, educational experiences.In partnership with Pink Culture, a community-driven brand focused on creating inclusive, culturally engaging outdoor events, BK Adventure is expanding its offerings to historic St. Augustine, Florida. Together, the two organizations aim to deliver unique nighttime tours that blend natural wonder, local history, and a welcoming atmosphere for a diverse range of guests.

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