Fence Empire’s large-scale cedar drying yards and kiln operations support long-term production stability and supply chain continuity for the U.S. fencing market. Fence Empire’s large-scale cedar drying yards and kiln operations support long-term production stability and supply chain continuity for the U.S. fencing market.

Fence Empire shares insights on how tariffs, freight volatility, and global supply disruptions are reshaping the future of the fence industry.

The fence industry is moving from inventory competition toward supply chain competition, where stability and resilience may become more valuable than short-term pricing.” — Jason Liu, Founder & CEO of Fence Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Perspective From Fence Empire Founder Jason Liu Examines Long-Term Structural Changes Reshaping Global Fence Supply Chains

[Fence Empire](https://www.fenceempire.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com), one of the leading suppliers of fencing materials and Japanese cedar products in the United States, has released a new industry perspective highlighting the increasing importance of supply chain stability within the fencing sector.

According to Jason Liu, Founder & CEO of Fence Empire, the global fence industry is undergoing a significant structural transition driven by ongoing volatility in international trade, transportation, manufacturing, and raw material sourcing.

“For many years, the industry primarily focused on price, inventory, and regional distribution,” said Liu. “But over the past several years, the global supply environment has changed dramatically. More companies are realizing that long-term supply stability may become one of the most valuable assets in the fence industry.”

The company notes that recent years have brought unprecedented challenges to global supply chains, including ocean freight volatility, port congestion, vessel rollovers, geopolitical instability, Section 301 tariffs, rising aluminum and raw material costs, rail delays, and increasing customs scrutiny.

Fence Empire believes these factors are gradually reshaping how distributors, contractors, and building supply companies evaluate supplier relationships.

“The industry is moving from inventory competition toward supply chain competition,” Liu explained. “The companies that succeed in the next decade may not necessarily be the ones with the largest warehouses or the lowest short-term pricing, but the companies capable of maintaining stable production, reliable delivery, and long-term supply continuity.”

The company also emphasized the growing importance of:

* Multi-country sourcing strategies

* Long-term manufacturing partnerships

* Risk management planning

* Production visibility

* Supply diversification

* Strategic logistics coordination

Fence Empire believes the industry is entering a period where stability, consistency, and resilience will become increasingly important alongside competitive pricing.

“As global supply chains become more complex, the fence industry will likely continue evolving toward deeper strategic partnerships and more professionalized supply chain management,” Liu added. “Customers today expect not only competitive pricing, but also transparency, reliability, and long-term support.”

Fence Empire has continued expanding its international manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in response to changing market conditions while maintaining a long-term focus on supply continuity and customer support.

The company supplies Japanese cedar fencing products, aluminum fencing materials, railing systems, posts, rails, and related outdoor building materials to distributors, wholesalers, contractors, and building supply companies throughout the United States.

About Fence Empire

[Fence Empire](https://www.fenceempire.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com) is a California-based fencing materials supplier specializing in Japanese cedar fencing products, aluminum fencing systems, rails, posts, pickets, and outdoor building materials. The company operates through a direct mill supply model with integrated international sourcing and manufacturing partnerships serving customers across the United States.

Media Contact:

Jason Liu

Founder & CEO

Fence Empire

Rancho Cucamonga, California

Email: info@fenceempire.com

Website: www.fenceempire.com

Inside Fence Empire’s Global Supply Chain & Production Operations

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