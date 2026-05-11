Now available: Controlled hunt drawing results for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat
Hunters who applied for controlled hunts for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat hunts can see if they drew a tag by going to www.GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.
Hunters who were not successful in the draw can expect to receive a refund of the tag fees paid during the application process. Applicants who submitted online or over the phone will receive a refund directly back to the card used to pay for the application, while applicants who paid in person at a Fish and Game regional office or vendor location will receive a state warrant check, mailed to their address associated with their GoOutdoorsIdaho customer account.
The second application period for unissued moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat tags will be June 15-25. Any tags available to apply for can be found here.
Hunters who applied for moose, sheep, and goat tags cannot apply for most deer, elk, and pronghorn controlled hunts, but they can apply for Super Hunt tags, which include deer, elk, pronghorn, and moose.
Anyone who draws a Super Hunt tag can hunt in any open hunt area for the species drawn, including general and controlled hunts.
Entries are $6 each for a single species and $20 for a Super Hunt combo that includes one tag for each species.
- Deadline for entries for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31.
- Eight elk, eight deer, eight pronghorn, and one moose will be drawn.
- One Super Hunt Combo will also be drawn. This winner is entitled to hunt all four species.
- Winners will be notified by June 10.
- A second drawing is available in August.
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