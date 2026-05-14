TelluBase H1 2026 Semi-Annual Edition Now Released by Tellusant

Shane Ezepik TelluBase - The Subnational Consumer Classes Database by Tellusant

TelluBase contains consumer classes, socioeconomic, economic, and demographic data for 218 countries, 2600 cities and 2500 subdivisions, 2000–2050.

We have again taken fragmented and disparate data and created a coherent picture of the world with new and unique data series not found anywhere else on the planet. Valuable–Rare–Inimitable–Organized.” — Shane Ezepik

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tellusant today released the May 2026 update of TelluBase . This is the eighth major update. The forecast for 2026 shows 0.3% lower global growth compared to previous (November 2025) edition.𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗦The release incorporates new global data such as the International Monetary Fund's April 2026 country forecasts, the US government's Economic Research Service's long-term economic growth forecasts, new data from national statistics offices, and more.TelluBase does not, however, report back raw data from these sources. Instead, it uses the data to calculate data series not found anywhere else in the world. These include income and age bracket series, socioeconomic levels, and more.Here is a deeply analytical example of how TelluBase is used: Subnational ICT Opportunities in South Africa 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗕𝗢𝗔𝗥𝗗 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡Stratboard is Tellusant's advanced AI-based insights-automation agent. It converts TelluBase information and forecasts into insights. It delivers structured, consistent, and comprehensive presentations on macro topics, leveraging the latest and most accurate data available from TelluBase.Stratboard provides substantial productivity benefits to organizations utilizing TelluBase. Users can now quickly identify opportunities and issues at the national and sub-national levels with the data, and create a broader view of sentiment and risk. Together with client internal data on category and brand positions, this helps to better prioritize resource allocation.Even more powerful is Stratboard within PoluSim, our strategic forecasting application. Here the integration between external macro data and internal category / brand data is seamlessly queried, thereby creating automated insights presentations.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘TelluBase is the only database in world that breaks down consumer groups by classes and age level across countries, cities, subnational divisions, and years.Most users find the 1-, 3-, 5-, or 10-year forecast horizons suitable. However, 20 years is required, for example for fixed asset investment decisions. TelluBase contains data till 2050. The ultra-long-term forecasts are based on countries' productive capacity for growth.TelluBase is best used in combination with product or category data. By combining, for example, third party category or brand sales with TelluBase's size of the middle class, one can quickly assess where the opportunities are; how they will change over time; and how they compare between countries or cities.With TelluBase your perspective on the world will change forever. It is truly the world as no one has seen before.TelluBase stems from an initiative started in 1992 by Dr. Staffan Canback (our executive chair). Over the years, the database has been enhanced from national to subnational data; from historical perspective to forward looking; from static dataset to interactive web-based interface, and much more.— — —TelluBase: Tellus from Earth in Latin, and Base from database.— — —

A Quick Tour of TelluBase — The Subnational Income Distribution Database

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