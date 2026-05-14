Aussie Select Expands Into 17 Cosentino’s Price Chopper and Cosentino’s Market Stores Across Missouri and Kansas

Aussie Select Lamb Pastrami Sandwich Jaclyn Oyola, CEO and Founder Aussie Select logo

The premium lamb charcuterie brand continues retail growth with expanded Midwest presence

Aussie Select delivers a premium eating experience that stands apart within the deli and charcuterie space, and we believe shoppers across our stores will enjoy discovering something new.” — Michael Duncan, Corp Director Deli - Food Service - Catering

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Aussie Select , the first fully cooked lamb charcuterie line in the United States, is expanding into 17 Cosentino’s Price Chopper and Cosentino’s Market stores across Missouri and Kansas.Known for its premium, globally inspired lamb offerings, Aussie Select brings a new option to the deli and specialty meat category with fully cooked, ready-to-serve lamb charcuterie crafted from pasture-raised, antibiotic free Australian lamb and made in the USA.The launch includes Aussie Select’s sliced lamb offerings designed for sandwiches, charcuterie boards, entertaining, grazing occasions and everyday discovery-driven eating. Flavors include Agave Rosemary and Pastrami.The partnership reflects growing consumer demand for premium proteins, globally inspired flavors and non-pork charcuterie options that offer something differentiated from traditional deli assortments.“Cosentino’s has a strong reputation for quality, discovery and serving customers looking for something special,” said Jaclyn Oyola, CEO of World Select Cuts, maker of Aussie Select. “We’re excited to introduce Midwest shoppers to lamb charcuterie in a way that feels approachable, premium and incredibly versatile, whether that’s for a sandwich, a board or simply trying something new.”Aussie Select products are fully cooked, Halal-certified and made without added nitrates or nitrites.Founded by fourth-generation grocers, Cosentino’s Food Stores has long been recognized for its focus on quality perishables, specialty offerings and customer experience across its Price Chopper and Cosentino’s Market locations.“ At Cosentino’s, we’re always looking for products that bring something unique and exciting to our customers,” said Michael Duncan, Corp Director Deli - Food Service - Catering.” Aussie Select delivers a premium eating experience that stands apart within the deli and charcuterie space, and we believe shoppers across our stores will enjoy discovering something new.”

Meet Aussie Select

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.